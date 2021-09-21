IPL 2021: PBKS vs RR – Stats and numbers that matter

Although Rajasthan Royals got to a respectable total thanks to the blitz of Mahipal Lomror and Yashasvi Jaiswal, they fell pretty short of the mark of 200+ they had been gunning for. Arshdeep Singh, with a fifer, and veteran Mohammad Shami ensured that the target was gettable for Punjab Kings.



After the perfect start that KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal provided them with in the first half of the innings, it had become a matter of when not if. KL Rahul got dismissed just a run before he could complete his half-century. Mayank Agarwal did get to his half-century in phenomenal style. Once the duo got dismissed, the onus fell on Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran and did their job well until the final two overs of the match where RR produced a spectacular turnaround to seal a thrilling victory in the final over!

Here are the important numbers and statistics from the IPL 2021 match between PBKS and RR:

The curious case of the fifers

Arshdeep Singh became the IPL bowler to concede the most runs (32) despite taking a spectacular five-wicket-haul against Rajasthan Royals. Jaydev Unadkat is second in the list with 30 runs conceded against SRH in 2017. Meanwhile, this year, RCB's Harshal Patel conceded 27 runs after picking up a fifer against MI.



Also in the first ten seasons of the IPL, all the fifers were picked up by capped Indian bowlers. However, over the last four seasons, four Indian uncapped bowlers – Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Ankit Rajpoot, and Varun Chakravarthy – have taken five-wicket hauls without a single bowler who has represented India on the list.

Bittersweet innings for RR

Rajasthan Royals were cruising at one point thanks to the impeccable knocks from Yashashvi Jaiswal and Mahipal Lomror. At one point, a score of 200+ looked easily achievable. However, they fell flat in the second part of the innings and got bowled out for 185.

Funnily enough, this is the highest score for which a side has been all-out in the IPL! The second-highest score, however, belongs to Punjab Kings who got cleaned up for 182 against Mumbai Indians at Mohali in 2008.

A fantastic opening partnership for Punjab Kings

KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal were on song tonight [Source: PBKS]

The duo of Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul gave Punjab Kings the perfect start that they needed to chase the target. They clobbered up 106 runs within the first 10 overs, their joint second-highest score in the first half of an innings since 2019.



Their highest score, coincidentally, also arrived against Rajasthan Royals in 2020.

KL Rahul dominates Rajasthan Royals once again

He might not have been able to get to his half-century tonight, but KL Rahul has always been ominous for Rajasthan Royals. In his last nine innings, he has amassed 539 runs against them at a stellar average of 77!

Miscellaneous stats

Tonight's match was the first occasion when two batsmen got dismissed for 49 runs. Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal fell first followed by PBKS captain KL Rahul.

The first innings of the match between PBKS and RR was also the first occasion in IPL history when all 10 wickets were picked up by Indian bowlers.