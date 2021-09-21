IPL 2021: Arshdeep Singh shines with a crucial fifer for Punjab Kings

22-year-old Punjab Kings seamer Arshdeep Singh turned the tide for his team and kept them in a match that seemed to be slipping away from their hands. The youngster had one of those games where he seemed to be a step ahead of the batsmen with his deceptive change of pace as he bamboozled them to take crucial wickets for his team at important junctures of the game on his way to massive 5-wicket-haul.

Off the back of a very good SMAT, Arshdeep Singh is having a very effective season for PBKS. Nine wickets in seven matches (Econ 8.3rpo, SR 13) has contributed to his average Bowling Impact of +3.4, the best for any PBKS seamer this year. #IPL2021 #PBKS — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) September 21, 2021

The young seamer has come a long way from creating a strong impression with the Indian Under-19 team in New Zealand to becoming a key cog in Punjab's bowling arsenal. The talent and skill level showed by the young star impressed legendary Rahul Indian batsman Rahul Dravid who was in the CCI media box watching him during an under-19 Challenger tournament. The talent was always there, but there was a doubt if the seamer could do it on a consistent basis.

Remember the time Rahul Dravid sat in the CCI media box watching a relatively unknown Arshdeep Singh during an under-19 Challenger tournament & getting super impressed with the left-armer. Arshdeep surely has come a long way since #IPL2021 #PBKSvRR — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) September 21, 2021

The 6'3' bowler was known to use his frame to his advantage as he managed to find his way into the Punjab Kings starting 11 after gaining 12 wickets in the 11 games he played in the first two years for the franchise. IPL 2021 seemed to be the perfect launchpad to elevate his game to the next level as the young star took 12 wickets in seven matches, including his recent 5-wicket-haul.



What made Arshdeep stand out from other bowlers was his ability to stay calm despite being under tremendous pressure. This ability gave him the necessary tools to pick up wickets at crucial junctures for his team, as he did against the Royals. Rajasthan is one team which the seamer loves playing against as he once ravaged their under 23 side, picking up 8 wickets in the process. Arshdeep broke through the Royals top order as they seemed to get going while taking the game away from his team. He picked up the crucial wickets of Evin Lewis, Liam Livingstone and Mahipal Lomror to peg Rajasthan back every time they thought they were running away with the game. Hopefully, this is just the start the youngster needs to go on to have a dominant performance in the second leg of IPL 2021.









