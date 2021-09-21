Indian Premier League 2021
IPL 2021: Arshdeep Singh shines with a crucial fifer for Punjab Kings
The young seamer made a couple of crucial breakthroughs on his way to a massive 5-wicket haul that might have turned the tide for his team
22-year-old Punjab Kings seamer Arshdeep Singh turned the tide for his team and kept them in a match that seemed to be slipping away from their hands. The youngster had one of those games where he seemed to be a step ahead of the batsmen with his deceptive change of pace as he bamboozled them to take crucial wickets for his team at important junctures of the game on his way to massive 5-wicket-haul.
The young seamer has come a long way from creating a strong impression with the Indian Under-19 team in New Zealand to becoming a key cog in Punjab's bowling arsenal. The talent and skill level showed by the young star impressed legendary Rahul Indian batsman Rahul Dravid who was in the CCI media box watching him during an under-19 Challenger tournament. The talent was always there, but there was a doubt if the seamer could do it on a consistent basis.
The 6'3' bowler was known to use his frame to his advantage as he managed to find his way into the Punjab Kings starting 11 after gaining 12 wickets in the 11 games he played in the first two years for the franchise. IPL 2021 seemed to be the perfect launchpad to elevate his game to the next level as the young star took 12 wickets in seven matches, including his recent 5-wicket-haul.