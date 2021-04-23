IPL 2021: On a glorious night, Padikkal makes the headlines

If there's one thing that Bangalore's stunning 10-wicket win over Rajasthan showed, it was this – Virat Kohli's men are not going to be taking their foot off the accelerator in IPL 2021.

A run-chase of 177 at the high-scoring Wankhede was always going to be gettable for Bangalore. That said, the job needed to be done.

And Bangalore did it with style and a dash of audacity, thanks to Padikkal's ton and his unbeaten partnership with Virat Kohli

The young Padikkal walked about with the man of the match award and with it, drew plenty of attention on the internet.

Fantastic innings from young Padikkal. And this year @RCBTweets are in ominous form, which is great to see. Kohli and Padikkal made it look very easy. #RCBvRR pic.twitter.com/fIUC9lImjP — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 22, 2021

Commentator Ian Bishop loved the stroke-play.

Devdutt Padikkal has played a supremely masterful innings. The sheer power and dominance of his stroke-play was something to behold. And, he enjoys batting with his captain Virat Kohli. Well played @RCBTweets — Ian bishop (@irbishi) April 22, 2021

Even the opposition watched and applauded.

Padikkal, please stop. 🙂 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 22, 2021

When Harsha Bhogle speaks, you ought to pay attention.

Very very happy for @devdpd07. There is genuine class here — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 22, 2021

Devdutt Padikkal has played a supremely masterful innings. The sheer power and dominance of his stroke-play was something to behold. And, he enjoys batting with his captain Virat Kohli. Well played @RCBTweets — Ian bishop (@irbishi) April 22, 2021









According to Karnataka legend and former Indian international Vinay Kumar, young Padikkal is ready.

This boy #DevduttPadikkal is ready to play for Team India. What a talent! Treat to watch his six hitting ability. Reminds me of @YUVSTRONG12 @RCBTweets #RCBvRR #IPL2021 — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) April 22, 2021





Majumdar, the journalist, thought it was a special knock as well.

Much much deserved. Special knock. Great to see @devdpd07 @RCBTweets — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) April 22, 2021

Venkatesh Prasad expressed his joy with a meme.

That was some hammering.

RCB fans Watching Padikkal and Kohli today.#RCBvRR pic.twitter.com/0iktiyZ8Wh — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) April 22, 2021





Accolades poured in for Virat Kohli as well.

This is HUGE, meet the first ever player to reach 6000 runs in IPL @imVkohli It was a delight to watch, more power to you 🙌 Wishing you many more success in life!🤗 #RCBvRR #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/fhAqD2J6Jy — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) April 22, 2021

Virat Kohli is a damn gentleman! Hear what he had to say about getting Devdutt Padikkal to his century. Well played boys. Beautiful partnership. #RCBvRR #RCB pic.twitter.com/Lhz29IG54r — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) April 22, 2021





This is a serious show of strength from @RCBTweets . And this innings from Kohli is the icing on the cake — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 22, 2021





6000 plus for @imVkohli well played. Today it has been a demolition act from @RCBTweets @devdpd07 was sublime. And you also have Shubman Prithvi Ishan! Indian cricket is spoilt for riches. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) April 22, 2021

Bangalore's next game is against Chennai on April 25 at the Wankhede.