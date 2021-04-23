Top
Indian Premier League 2021

IPL 2021: On a glorious night, Padikkal makes the headlines

Accolades came thick and fast, much like his strike-rate against Rajasthan.

X

The unbeaten ton was Padikkal's first in the IPL (File photo)

By

Rahul Kargal

Published: 23 April 2021 5:07 AM GMT

If there's one thing that Bangalore's stunning 10-wicket win over Rajasthan showed, it was this – Virat Kohli's men are not going to be taking their foot off the accelerator in IPL 2021.

A run-chase of 177 at the high-scoring Wankhede was always going to be gettable for Bangalore. That said, the job needed to be done.

And Bangalore did it with style and a dash of audacity, thanks to Padikkal's ton and his unbeaten partnership with Virat Kohli

The young Padikkal walked about with the man of the match award and with it, drew plenty of attention on the internet.

Commentator Ian Bishop loved the stroke-play.

Even the opposition watched and applauded.

When Harsha Bhogle speaks, you ought to pay attention.



According to Karnataka legend and former Indian international Vinay Kumar, young Padikkal is ready.


Majumdar, the journalist, thought it was a special knock as well.

Venkatesh Prasad expressed his joy with a meme.


Accolades poured in for Virat Kohli as well.



Bangalore's next game is against Chennai on April 25 at the Wankhede.

IPL 2021 Cricket Indian Premier League 
