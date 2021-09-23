Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Indian Premier League 2021
IPL 2021: MI vs KKR – Twitter goes gaga over a transformed Knight Riders side
Social media hailed the performances of Venkatesh Iyer and Rahul Tripathi as they led KKR to a comfortable win over MI
Kolkata Knight Riders have looked like a completely different side to the one that ended the first leg of IPL 2021 with just two wins to their name. Suddenly, they have two in two after the restart and have slain powerhouses like Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians.
Venkatesh Iyer's emergence has done wonders for the side and the bowlers have also borne several fruits. The approach from the think-tank has had a transformative effect on the franchise who are now pushing to make it to the playoffs.
Here's how social media went crazy as KKR defeated MI for only the second time in six years:
