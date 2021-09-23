IPL 2021: MI vs KKR – Twitter goes gaga over a transformed Knight Riders side

Kolkata Knight Riders have looked like a completely different side to the one that ended the first leg of IPL 2021 with just two wins to their name. Suddenly, they have two in two after the restart and have slain powerhouses like Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians.



Venkatesh Iyer's emergence has done wonders for the side and the bowlers have also borne several fruits. The approach from the think-tank has had a transformative effect on the franchise who are now pushing to make it to the playoffs.

Here's how social media went crazy as KKR defeated MI for only the second time in six years:

Maiden IPL fifty by Venkatesh Iyer in just 25 balls. A quickfire 41 on debut and now in his second game he scored a fifty, total fearsome batting by him. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 23, 2021





What has impressed me the most about Venkatesh Iyer so far is his ability to take down high-end pace. Treated Adam Milne like absolutely nothing!



Most Indian batters that come through to the IPL from domestic cricket struggle against high pace. Iyer hasn't!#MIvKKR | #IPL2021 — Prasenjit Dey (@CricPrasen) September 23, 2021

Started with Rohit hitting a 4 on Rana. Ended with Rana hitting a 4 on Rohit. — Ricky talks cricket (@CricRicky) September 23, 2021

Disappointed Lockie is not the MoM. Apart from two exceptional death overs and wickets, he made Pollard run to the other end in the final over.



There are only a select set of bowlers in world cricket who can do that on the deck they played on today. — Alagappan Vijayakumar (@IndianMourinho) September 23, 2021

This is a huge win for @KKRiders yet against NRR gets a major boost. Opens up the entire points table. Will be a major scramble in the middle for play off spots. Fun of the @IPL — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) September 23, 2021

The #KKR before the break were unrecognisable from this team. They are in serious contention now for a play-off spot — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 23, 2021

KKR's batting strategy has been unbelievably brilliant for a side that stuck with Sunil Narine as an opener, pushed DK to number 3 and 4, held Andre Russell back till 7 quite often.



Looks like a complete think-tank reset.#IPL2021 #MIvsKKR — Roy (@TheRoyNextDoor) September 23, 2021

Venkatesh Iyer is just the reflection of how T-20 ought to be #MIvsKKR #IPL2O21 — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) September 23, 2021

As of now Ishan Kishan ahead of Shikhar Dhawan is not looking a terribly good decision for the T20 World Cup. — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) September 23, 2021

Could understand chasing 93 in 10 overs, but now 155 in 15 overs against the defending champions. The knights have issues a statement of solid intent. Walked the talk of playing fearless, solid cricket. #KKRvsMI Well played @KKRiders — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) September 23, 2021



































