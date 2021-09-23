IPL 2021: MI vs KKR – Stats and numbers that stand out

Rohit Sharma loves playing against the Knight Riders

Rohit Sharma absolutely enjoys his time against KKR. With his knock of 33 runs against them tonight, the Hitman became the first batsman to score 1000 runs against a single team. Funnily enough, in his first IPL match against KKR in 2008, Rohit had gotten out on a duck.

Rohit also became only the second player in the history of the Indian Premier League to smash 100 IPL fours against a single team with Shikhar Dhawan against Punjab Kings being the first.

KKR hate the sight of Rohit Sharma, but thankfully, he didn't do much damage tonight.

The curious case of 5s

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians was the fifth match in the second leg of IPL 2021. The number 5 appeared an often lot tonight.

Both Sunil Narine and Nitish Rana had an economy rate of 5 while Varun Chakravarthy had an economy rate of 5.5. Meanwhile, Saurabh Tiwary remained not out on 5 while Suryakumar Yadav and Quinton de Kock were dismissed for 5 and 55 respectively.

Venkatesh Iyer's moment in the Sun

Maiden IPL fifty by Venkatesh Iyer in just 25 balls. A quickfire 41 on debut and now in his second game he scored a fifty, total fearsome batting by him. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 23, 2021

Venkatesh Iyer has been in irresistible form. He has practically gone from being an anonymous name to the most in-form batter in the competition so far. In fact, he became only the fourth player to score over 40 runs in his first two innings in IPL history.



Only Robin Uthappa, Graeme Smith, and Shaun Marsh can claim the same accomplishment and all of them got it done in the inaugural season of the league in 2008.

Not Prasidh Krishna's night

Prasidh Krishna conceded a lot of runs as extras against MI [Source: IPL]

Prasidh Krishna got his bearings all wrong tonight and conceded plenty of extras. In his short IPL career so far, he has already bowled 14 no balls. No other bowler has conceded more no balls within that period.



Impressive start in the Batting Powerplay for KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders rushed to a score of 30-0 inside the first two overs, registering their highest score within that margin since 2019 and notching up their fourth fastest start to an innings. KKR were also at 63/1 inside the first six overs, their highest Powerplay score this season!