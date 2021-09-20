Indian Premier League 2021
IPL 2021: KKR vs RCB – Twitter reacts to that sensational Kolkata Knight Riders performance
Kolkata Knight Riders made light work of their opponents Royal Challengers Bangalore and won by nine wickets
There were ominous signs when Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli, celebrating his 200th IPL match tonight, got trapped in an LBW by Prasidh Krishna in the second over of the game. However, it went from bad to a full-blown apocalypse when RCB kept on losing wickets successively. The likes of Andre Russell and Varun Chakravarthy ran riot with the ball, dismantling the entire RCB batting order for just 92 runs on the board.
Given KKR's unpredictability and erratic form, a win was far from certain at the halfway mark. However, Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer went about business in fantastic fashion. Often accused of lacking intent in the first leg of the competition, the KKR batsmen had a go at the bowlers right from the start. In the end, they won by nine wickets and with 10 overs in hand.
Here's how social media reacted to that fabulous KKR performance: