IPL 2021: KKR vs RCB – Twitter reacts to that sensational Kolkata Knight Riders performance

There were ominous signs when Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli, celebrating his 200th IPL match tonight, got trapped in an LBW by Prasidh Krishna in the second over of the game. However, it went from bad to a full-blown apocalypse when RCB kept on losing wickets successively. The likes of Andre Russell and Varun Chakravarthy ran riot with the ball, dismantling the entire RCB batting order for just 92 runs on the board.

Given KKR's unpredictability and erratic form, a win was far from certain at the halfway mark. However, Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer went about business in fantastic fashion. Often accused of lacking intent in the first leg of the competition, the KKR batsmen had a go at the bowlers right from the start. In the end, they won by nine wickets and with 10 overs in hand.

Here's how social media reacted to that fabulous KKR performance:

I'm a big fan of @Eoin16 as captain. Quite superb in how he handled his bowlers and fielders today which kept RCB under 100 and made victory for his team a cakewalk. Other teams will take KKR lightly at their own peril — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 20, 2021





Venkatesh Iyer has played a couple of gorgeous cover drives already.



The last SMAT20 season was the first time he opened in his T20 career and What a season it turned out to be for him!



He had batted mostly at No 5 or lower in the 27 innings before that.#KKRvRCB | #IPL2021 https://t.co/F0IYOd20dC — Prasenjit Dey (@CricPrasen) September 20, 2021





You have to love the cool, matter of fact reaction from Varun Chakravarthy when he gets a big wicket. As if to say, I'm a bowler, it's my job, no big deal! Love watching him bowl. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 20, 2021

People are now figuring why Varun Chakravarthy is in that World Cup squad. — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) September 20, 2021

#RCB moves from WOW to HOW too often. 92 in 19 overs. #RCBvKKR — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 20, 2021

Did I just see Shubman Gill dance down the track and take Kyle Jamieson on? — Roy (@TheRoyNextDoor) September 20, 2021

Jamieson getting the treatment from Gill, you love to see it especially after he unleashes his demon versions with the red ball. — Prashanth S (@ps_it_is) September 20, 2021



















