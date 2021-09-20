IPL 2021: KKR vs RCB – Stats and numbers that matter

Having restricted Royal Challengers Bangalore to a score of 92 after a majestic bowling performance from the bowlers, Kolkata Knight Riders made light work of the opposition with the bat as well. The duo of Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer took on the RCB bowlers and dispatched them around all corners of the park. It didn't take them more than 10 overs to seal the win and made plenty of strides in the table.

Let's look at the important stats and numbers from the match:

Rare unfortunate coincidence for RCB

Against Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore failed to hit a single six as they got bundled out for just 92 runs. This has happened with them only three times in the history of the IPL, all of them against KKR in 2017, 2020, and now in 2021.

KKR dominant with the bat

Shubman Gill special in Abu Dhabi in low scoring game. Lovely batting by him and Venkatesh Iyer. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 20, 2021

Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer had a rather easy job to do when they walked out to bat in the middle. However, they took it a notch further and punished the RCB bowlers with disdain during the Powerplay. They were 56 up for the loss of no wickets inside the first six overs. This is their highest unbeaten Powerplay score since they were up 65-0 against Rajasthan Royals in 2019.



Virat Kohli's incredible milestone

Virat Kohli played his 200th IPL match tonight [Source: RCB]

Having made his debut for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2008, Virat Kohli reached an incredible milestone of 200 IPL matches against Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi tonight. This makes him only the fifth cricketer to get 200 IPL matches under his belt.



Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni leads the list and is followed by Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma who have 212 and 207 appearances respectively. Dinesh Karthik, who was in the opposition camp when RCB took on KKR is third with 204 matches and Mr. IPL Suresh Raina is fourth with 201 appearances.

Varun Chakravarthy's heroics

Varun Chakravarty registered figures of 3/13 in his four overs. This spell is among the best bowled by a KKR spinner in IPL history. Only Sunil Narine's spell of 4/13 against Delhi in 2013 is better.

Not RCB's night with the bat

After the 10-over mark, Royal Challengers Bangalore made just 38 runs before being bundled out for a score of 92. This is their lowest ever in the second half of an innings (with a minimum of eight overs).

Dre Russ wins his match-up against AB

AB De Villiers got out to a near-perfect yorker from Andre Russell [Source: BCCI]