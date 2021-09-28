Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Indian Premier League 2021
IPL 2021: KKR vs DC – Social media reacts as Knights gun down Delhi Capitals as playoff push continues
Kolkata Knight Riders secured yet another solid win over Delhi Capitals and continue to make forward strides
Kolkata Knight Riders were the underdogs going into the contest against Delhi Capitals at Sharjah. But a fantastic bowling performance from everyone involved and with meaningful knocks from Nitish Rana and Sunil Narine, KKR got the job done in style.
The continue to be fourth in IPL 2021 table and have a very healthy net run rate which might give them the edge over sides like PBKS, MI, and RR when it comes to the final stages of the league. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals lost their top spot to Chennai Super Kings. But there are no real reasons to worry as a playoff berth is all but theirs.
Here's how social media reacted to yet another solid KKR win:
