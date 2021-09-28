IPL 2021: KKR vs DC – Social media reacts as Knights gun down Delhi Capitals as playoff push continues

Kolkata Knight Riders were the underdogs going into the contest against Delhi Capitals at Sharjah. But a fantastic bowling performance from everyone involved and with meaningful knocks from Nitish Rana and Sunil Narine, KKR got the job done in style.



The continue to be fourth in IPL 2021 table and have a very healthy net run rate which might give them the edge over sides like PBKS, MI, and RR when it comes to the final stages of the league. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals lost their top spot to Chennai Super Kings. But there are no real reasons to worry as a playoff berth is all but theirs.

Here's how social media reacted to yet another solid KKR win:

Clear intent from Rana and Shubman sees #kkr thru. Beating #dc with current form is surely big boost for #kkr — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 28, 2021





Huge result for #KKR . They have turned the heat on their mid-table challengers. It makes the #MIvsPK a virtual must-win game for the two teams — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 28, 2021

Sunil Narine tearing into Rabada has brought #KKR to the doorstep of win. If that happens, big pressure on #MI and #PBKS in the second match — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 28, 2021

Eoin Morgan's going to drop himself for the semi-final against India and bring in Billings to counter Ashwin, isn't he? #IPL2021 — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) September 28, 2021













Delhi Capitals' lack of batting depth getting exposed. Ashwin/Rabada at #8 is no good.#KKRvDC — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) September 28, 2021

Had the @IPL ended 5 days early Venkatesh Iyer would have been the most in demand celebrity to open pujas. Every major puja would have wanted the man. And Venkatesh is thy name! @KKRiders — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) September 28, 2021

RCB, MI now DC .. KKR have cleared the tricky hurdles to move away from the crowded 8 point traffic jam.. but the race is far from over. 41 matches and technically no team's qualified yet. #VIVOIPL #KKRvsDC — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) September 28, 2021

Narayan Narayan! With bat and with bowl, #SunilNarine single-handedly chnaged the result of #KKRvsDC #DCvKKR . — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) September 28, 2021





















2,6,4,6,1 by Narine against Rabada and he has sealed the game for #KKR. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 28, 2021

Narine ending the game. Last game vs DC, he hit runs and even now. Man of the Match performance. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) September 28, 2021

ashwin anna mankading morgan will be cherry on cake. — snigdha (@dramebaazkid) September 28, 2021



