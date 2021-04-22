Indian Premier League 2021
IPL 2021: KKR vs CSK - Twitter goes crazy after the blockbuster game
Despite KKR's stupendous turnaround, they left too much for too late against a triumphant CSK
The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings that we witnessed tonight is a genuine contender for being the greatest IPL match played over the last few years.
Kolkata Knight Riders were crumbling and suffering at 31 for 5, while Chennai Super Kings had scored 220 runs in the first innings. Faf du Plessis scored a classy 95 while Ruturaj Gaikwad scored a brilliant half-century after several false-starts over the last few matches.
Andre Russell turned the clocks back to 2019 and produced another Russellmania innings, with a 21-ball 50. He was left undone by a lapse in judgment while trying to read Sam Curran's leg-stump-directed ball. Dinesh Karthik hit a few boundaries as well to bring the asking rate done but Lungi Ngidi's slower delivery proved too good for him.
And then the unexpected happened when Pat Cummins stepped up. The Australian pace-bowler was hit for over 50 runs in his four overs. He made sure to repay that in kind to CSK and went on to finish with a 34-ball 66, dragging KKR single-handedly past the 200-run mark.