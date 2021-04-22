IPL 2021: KKR vs CSK - Twitter goes crazy after the blockbuster game

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings that we witnessed tonight is a genuine contender for being the greatest IPL match played over the last few years.

Kolkata Knight Riders were crumbling and suffering at 31 for 5, while Chennai Super Kings had scored 220 runs in the first innings. Faf du Plessis scored a classy 95 while Ruturaj Gaikwad scored a brilliant half-century after several false-starts over the last few matches.

Andre Russell turned the clocks back to 2019 and produced another Russellmania innings, with a 21-ball 50. He was left undone by a lapse in judgment while trying to read Sam Curran's leg-stump-directed ball. Dinesh Karthik hit a few boundaries as well to bring the asking rate done but Lungi Ngidi's slower delivery proved too good for him.

And then the unexpected happened when Pat Cummins stepped up. The Australian pace-bowler was hit for over 50 runs in his four overs. He made sure to repay that in kind to CSK and went on to finish with a 34-ball 66, dragging KKR single-handedly past the 200-run mark.

Here's how Twitter reacted to that electrifying game:

Proud of the fighting spirit shown today...We take this energy and move forward.#KKRvCSK pic.twitter.com/bpdVL7zC5H — DK (@DineshKarthik) April 21, 2021





Ufff what a game! Had us on the edge till last minute. Well done boys how you pulled it all together. Great team effort. Let's keep it up! @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/acUppcAsAI — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) April 21, 2021

Happy to hear that. Cricket can never take away the pain but it can at least be a temporary balm. https://t.co/omRC3BDZEl — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 21, 2021

Thrills and chills!! And CSK wins😃What an exciting match!!

Amazing game by every player of both teams🔥#csk #KKRvCSK #IPL2021 #KKR — Deepak chahar 🇮🇳 (@deepak_chahar9) April 21, 2021

And to believe that when the match ended, #KKR had actually scored one run more than #CSK at the same point (19.1). From 31-5 in the 6th, this was a stunning counter-attack. When is a game ever over in the #IPL!! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 21, 2021

Pat Cummins and Andre Russell were responsible for 12 of KKR's 14 sixes today. #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/ie8EXJ1OgS — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) April 21, 2021

What a match! @KKRiders were so close, amazing comeback from 31/5 to fight back like this, incredible to watch @patcummins30 , Russell and @DineshKarthik to take it to the end! @ChennaiIPL should consider themselves lucky after tonight! #KKRvCSK — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) April 21, 2021

Cummins to the last few KKR batsman #CSKvsKKR pic.twitter.com/5puR9zJs7w — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 21, 2021

This game came with PG certificate foe all the budding bowlers. There weren't many things bowlers could do differently.....six hitting was simply sensational. #CSKvKKR #IPL2021 — Wear a Mask. Stay Safe, India (@cricketaakash) April 21, 2021

Pat Cummins has now hit as many sixes as there were in the Punjab v Sunrisers game — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) April 21, 2021



































