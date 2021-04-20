IPL 2021: CSK vs RR – Twitter lauds yet another Dhoni masterclass

Chennai Super Kings were at their best once again against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede. Batting first, the likes of Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, and Ambati Rayudu gave them a good start while Sam Curran and Dwayne Bravo sent deliveries to the boundary to complete a grand-stand finish.



While a target of 189 is not that daunting at this Wankhede pitch, Dhoni's men went about their job perfectly. They kept picking up wickets at regular intervals, dismissing the threats of Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler. In the middle overs, Ravindra Jadeja and especially Moeen Ali, weaved their magic and took control of the game with the spin. In the end, Chennai Super Kings finished comfortably with a massive 45-run win. Here's how Twitter reacted to that match:

Phenomenal Performance! Solid show from the boys, Moeen and @imjadeja turning it on! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/TQQ8NbSb6z — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) April 19, 2021





- Spot on bowling changes

- Perfect use of spinners

- Brilliant note to Jadeja after the ball change

- Effective field placement



We were witness to an MS Dhoni captaincy masterclass today 🙌#IPL2021 #CSK pic.twitter.com/2uGI7beYwN — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) April 19, 2021





He may have lost that touch as a batsman, his captaincy and handling of resources is still sharp as ever @msdhoni #CSKvsRR #IPL2021 @ChennaiIPL — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) April 19, 2021

Only 5 wickets fell to spin at the wankhede before the start of the RR innings. 3 to moeen and 2 jadeja make it 5. Lhs=rhs

Spin to win for @ChennaiIPL #CSKvRR #IPL2021 — Abhinav mukund (@mukundabhinav) April 19, 2021

So many of you asked on the show about @msdhoni the batsman. Why should it even matter when MSD the captain was a touch of genius and when his team has won. All that matters is winning. And he led his team to a win. @ChennaiIPL — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) April 19, 2021

Love the celebration by @imjadeja....give him the phone 📱 @Vivo_India Perfect Catch of the match x 4!!! FOR SURE https://t.co/uZrsppW75V — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) April 19, 2021





















Moeen Ali won the man of the match for his terrific all-round performance, really happy to see him doing well after sitting in the bench through the India series. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 19, 2021

Just a short while ago England played an entire five-match T20i series in India without picking Moeen Ali once 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Ali Martin (@Cricket_Ali) April 16, 2021



