Indian Premier League 2021
IPL 2021: CSK vs RR – Twitter lauds yet another Dhoni masterclass
Chennai Super Kings produced a solid all-round performance against Rajasthan Royals to win the game by 45 runs.
Chennai Super Kings were at their best once again against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede. Batting first, the likes of Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, and Ambati Rayudu gave them a good start while Sam Curran and Dwayne Bravo sent deliveries to the boundary to complete a grand-stand finish.
While a target of 189 is not that daunting at this Wankhede pitch, Dhoni's men went about their job perfectly. They kept picking up wickets at regular intervals, dismissing the threats of Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler. In the middle overs, Ravindra Jadeja and especially Moeen Ali, weaved their magic and took control of the game with the spin.
In the end, Chennai Super Kings finished comfortably with a massive 45-run win.
Here's how Twitter reacted to that match: