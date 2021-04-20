Top
TOKYO Olympics
:
Days
:
Hrs
:
Min
 
Sec
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Indian Premier League 2021

IPL 2021: CSK vs RR – Twitter lauds yet another Dhoni masterclass

Chennai Super Kings produced a solid all-round performance against Rajasthan Royals to win the game by 45 runs.

IPL 2021: CSK vs RR – Twitter lauds yet another Dhoni masterclass
X

CSK won their second successive game and are just behind RCB at the top of the IPL 2021 table.

By

Anjishnu Roy

Updated: 2021-04-20T00:35:38+05:30

Chennai Super Kings were at their best once again against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede. Batting first, the likes of Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, and Ambati Rayudu gave them a good start while Sam Curran and Dwayne Bravo sent deliveries to the boundary to complete a grand-stand finish.

While a target of 189 is not that daunting at this Wankhede pitch, Dhoni's men went about their job perfectly. They kept picking up wickets at regular intervals, dismissing the threats of Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler. In the middle overs, Ravindra Jadeja and especially Moeen Ali, weaved their magic and took control of the game with the spin.

In the end, Chennai Super Kings finished comfortably with a massive 45-run win.

Here's how Twitter reacted to that match:










Indian Premier League IPL 2021 Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni Sanju Samson Rajasthan Royals 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X