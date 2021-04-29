Indian Premier League 2021
IPL 2021: Estonian Cricket Association donates for COVID relief in India
The Estonian Cricket Association has donated INR 1 Lakh in order to aid COVID relief in India
Disturbed by the plight of the people in India amid the recent and calamitous surge in COVID-19 cases, the Estonian Cricket Association has extended a helping hand.
Much like Australian pacer Brett Lee, Estonian Cricket Association decided to donate INR 1 Lakh in Bitcoin (0.027 BTC) to Crypto Relief in order to aid the purchase of Oxygen supplies. In fact, the Estonian Cricket Association lauded Australian stars Brett Lee and Pat Cummins for their generosity and leading by example.
"Following the lead of the Australian Cricket Stars, the ECA will be donating to the relief efforts of the COVID situation currently gripping India.
"After seeing the generosity of Brett Lee and Pat Cummins, it was a timely reminder to all of us cricket fanatics who are preparing to head into our relevant cricket seasons, we are all in this together," said the press release.
Their statement, in which they described themselves as 'Cricket Fanatics' also mentioned that the entire cricket community needs to tackle the COVID situation together.
"The Estonian Cricket Association is following the lead of both Brett Lee and Pat Cummins and has completed the Transaction of INR 1 Lakh in Bitcoin (0.027 BTC) to www.cryptorelief.in to help with the further purchasing of oxygen supplies.
"We hope the situation in India improves as soon as possible. Stay home, stay safe, wear a mask, and wash hands. We can get through this!" concluded the ECA's official announcement.
Brett Lee posted the picture of ECA's press release and thanked the Estonian Cricket Association for their generous contribution on his social media handles.
Though they have been an associate member in the ICC since 2008, Estonia was granted a full T20I status by ICC only in 2018. The ECA is also a member of the European Cricket Council and as such, several European Cricket Series tournaments are organized in the nation over a season.
Meanwhile, IPL team Delhi Capitals, along with its patrons, the JSW Foundation, and GMR Varalakshmi Foundation have offered financial support amounting to INR 1.5 Crore to NCR-based NGOs, The Hemkunt Foundation and the Uday Foundation. This donation will be used to purchase essential medical supplies, ranging from oxygen cylinders and concentrators to COVID Wellness Kits.