IPL 2021: Estonian Cricket Association donates for COVID relief in India

Disturbed by the plight of the people in India amid the recent and calamitous surge in COVID-19 cases, the Estonian Cricket Association has extended a helping hand.



Much like Australian pacer Brett Lee, Estonian Cricket Association decided to donate INR 1 Lakh in Bitcoin (0.027 BTC) to Crypto Relief in order to aid the purchase of Oxygen supplies. In fact, the Estonian Cricket Association lauded Australian stars Brett Lee and Pat Cummins for their generosity and leading by example. "Following the lead of the Australian Cricket Stars, the ECA will be donating to the relief efforts of the COVID situation currently gripping India. "After seeing the generosity of Brett Lee and Pat Cummins, it was a timely reminder to all of us cricket fanatics who are preparing to head into our relevant cricket seasons, we are all in this together," said the press release. Their statement, in which they described themselves as 'Cricket Fanatics' also mentioned that the entire cricket community needs to tackle the COVID situation together.

Inspired from @BrettLee_58 and @patcummins30, the Estonian Cricket Association is proud to be able to make a contribution where it is needed most🙏#estoniancricket #cricketunites #cricket pic.twitter.com/y6jZWMcUUt — Estonian Cricket Association (@CricketEstonian) April 29, 2021

"The Estonian Cricket Association is following the lead of both Brett Lee and Pat Cummins and has completed the Transaction of INR 1 Lakh in Bitcoin (0.027 BTC) to www.cryptorelief.in to help with the further purchasing of oxygen supplies.

"We hope the situation in India improves as soon as possible. Stay home, stay safe, wear a mask, and wash hands. We can get through this!" concluded the ECA's official announcement. Brett Lee posted the picture of ECA's press release and thanked the Estonian Cricket Association for their generous contribution on his social media handles.

This is amazing !!!!!

Thank you so much for your generosity 🙏🏻❤️ https://t.co/NsPxbK15T3 — Brett Lee (@BrettLee_58) April 29, 2021