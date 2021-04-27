IPL 2021: Brett Lee donates for COVID relief in India

Close on the heels of Pat Cummins making a monetary contribution to the COVID relief efforts in India, countryman Brett Lee has today made a contribution of his own.

The Australian pace-bowing legend released a statement on Twitter stating that he had donated one Bitcoin to Crypto Relief to help with the purchase of oxygen supplies.

"India has always been like a second home for me. The love and affection that I have got from the people of this country both during my professional career and even after my retirement, holds a special place in my heart. It saddens me deeply to see people suffering due to the ongoing pandemic. I feel privileged to be in a position of making a difference and with that in mind, I'd like to donate 1 BTC (Bitcoin) to Crypto Relief to help with the purchase of oxygen supplies for the hospitals across India," the statement said.

A Bitcoin roughly converts to INR.41 Lakh.

Pat Cummins on Monday had pledged 50,000 dollars to the PM's Relief Fund. Clearly, Lee appears to have been inspired by Cummins' gesture.

Meanwhile, Indian batting star Shubman Gill took to Twitter to share the names of organisations that individuals can support.

In this fight against COVID-19, let us come together to help people in need. Life is precious, a small effort can help save lives. Here are a few organisations one can support and reach out for help : https://t.co/W6nJNQ49j1https://t.co/dZyoK9kFiahttps://t.co/Ur4WgRbCjX — Shubman Gill (@RealShubmanGill) April 27, 2021

India continues to grapple with the deadly pandemic. In the past 24-hours alone the country recorded a total of 3,23,144 new COVID cases and 2,771 deaths, while the recoveries stood at 2,51,827.

