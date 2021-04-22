Top
Indian Premier League 2021

MS Dhoni's parents test positive for COVID, hospitalised

Dhoni’s mother and father are presently being treated at a hospital in Ranchi.

After three consecutive victories, Chennai climbed to the top of the points table in IPL 2021

By

Rahul Kargal

Published: 22 April 2021 3:05 AM GMT

MS Dhoni's parents have tested positive for COVID-19 and were rushed to a private hospital on Wednesday.

The Pulse Superspeciality Hospital in Ranchi has confirmed that they have admitted Dhoni's father, Pan Singh and mother, Devaki Devi.

The hospital later released a statement - "Their oxygen level is stable."

Dhoni is currently in Mumbai leading Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2021.

After last year's IPL in the UAE, Dhoni had cut himself off of competitive cricket and had spent all of his time with family.

The former India skipper did not feature in any domestic games leading up to the IPL and had heightened speculation about his future.

On Wednesday night, Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 18 runs in a thrilling finish.

With three victories from four matches, Chennai has now climbed to the top of the IPL 2021 points table with six points.

Meanwhile, the nation continues to be ravaged by the pandemic and over 2.95 new cases were reported over the past 24 hours.

