MS Dhoni's parents test positive for COVID, hospitalised

MS Dhoni's parents have tested positive for COVID-19 and were rushed to a private hospital on Wednesday.

The Pulse Superspeciality Hospital in Ranchi has confirmed that they have admitted Dhoni's father, Pan Singh and mother, Devaki Devi.

The hospital later released a statement - "Their oxygen level is stable."

(File photo)

Dhoni is currently in Mumbai leading Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2021.



After last year's IPL in the UAE, Dhoni had cut himself off of competitive cricket and had spent all of his time with family.

The former India skipper did not feature in any domestic games leading up to the IPL and had heightened speculation about his future.

On Wednesday night, Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 18 runs in a thrilling finish.

With three victories from four matches, Chennai has now climbed to the top of the IPL 2021 points table with six points.

A big KATIPUDIIII to all our #Yellovelys 💛

YOU and I in this #WhistlePodu world 🦁🤗 pic.twitter.com/TEqa6KtufJ — Chennai Super Kings - Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) April 21, 2021

Meanwhile, the nation continues to be ravaged by the pandemic and over 2.95 new cases were reported over the past 24 hours.