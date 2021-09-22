IPL 2021: DC vs SRH – Social media lauds a fantastic Delhi Capitals performance

Delhi Capitals looked on top of the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad from Anrich Nortje's first ball of the match to Shreyas Iyer's six that finished the game off inside 18 overs. A tremendous bowling effort involving Nortje, Rabada, and Axar Patel helped restrict SRH to a measly 134. Rashid Khan and Abdul Samad played a few handy shots here and there but it appeared to be little more than footnotes.



Although Prithvi Shaw looked ominous in the initial proceedings during the run-chase, he ended up throwing away his wicket. That's where the experience of Shikhar Dhawan came in who played a controlled innings to bring his side on the cusp of glory and also bring up his 400 runs for the season, thus taking the lead in the Orange Cap race. Former captain Shreyas Iyer and current captain Rishabh Pant finished things off with ease.

Here's how social media applauded Ricky Ponting's side:

