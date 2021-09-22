IPL 2021: DC vs SRH – Stats and numbers that matter

The effect of technology

So far in IPL 2021, 1.4 no-balls have been recorded per match, the highest since 2008. With third umpires also able to call no-balls now, the effect of technology is clear to see.

David Warner's nightmare continues

Before the match against Delhi Capitals, former SRH captain David Warner had a batting average impact of 0.0 this season, the worst in his IPL career since 2013. He got out on a duck tonight.

Dominant Dhawan

Warrior is ready ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/bGoZskVfAs — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) September 16, 2021

Thanks to his knock of 42 runs from 37 deliveries against Sunrisers Hyderabad tonight, Shikhar Dhawan brought up 400 runs in the IPL this season. This is his eighth IPL season with over 400 runs in the bag. Only Chennai Super Kings' Suresh Raina with nine seasons has more.



Dhawan also took the lead in this year's Orange Cap race after his innings tonight.



Missed opportunity for SRH



Despite defending a low total, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson decided against using Sandeep Sharma in the Powerplay against Delhi Capitals. Sandeep Sharma has been their most effective bowler in the Powerplay in the last few overs and this is the first time in 25 matches that he hasn't bowled a single over inside the first six overs.

What makes it even worse is the fact that Sunrisers Hyderabad have the worst bowling Powerplay record in IPL 2021. They have picked up just 0.43 wickets per innings. Chennai Super Kings have been the most prolific with 2.13 wickets per innings in the bowling Powerplay.

The Shaw and Dhawan show

Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan form an effective partnership for Delhi Capitals. Although it only lasted 20 runs in the match against Delhi Capitals before Shaw got dismissed, they have been the most prolific in IPL 2021. With 532 runs in this season's competition, they have the best partnership record, almost 150 runs more than Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad in second place.

Before this match, they had stitched five 50+ partnerships in eight games this season.