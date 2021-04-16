IPL 2021: DC vs RR – The numbers that matter

Death, taxes, and last over IPL drama. That has been the general theme for most of IPL 2021 and the match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals stayed true to this season's nature.

Batting first, DC lost three wickets in the Powerplay itself and though Rishabh Pant scored a vital half-century, Delhi Capitals failed to get enough runs on board on the Wankhede wicket. Jaydev Unadkat was the pick among the bowlers for RR, scalping three wickets for just 15 runs in his spell of four overs.

Rajasthan Royals were the favourites going into the chase. However, that changed soon when they ended up losing Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, and Sanju Samson within the first four overs. With the game slipping out of their hands, David Miller scored a superb half-century to keep his side in the match. After his dismissal, a Delhi Capitals win looked increasingly probable when blockbuster signing Chris Morris took charge of the game and finished it off in style in the final over, and with just a couple of deliveries left.

Cricket for you. Lost it in the last over the other night and tonight came back from a losing position and winning it. Without Stokes this is a huge win for them. Well played @rajasthanroyals — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) April 15, 2021

Let's take a look at a few stats and numbers from the game:



Drought of sixes

Delhi Capitals failed to hit a single six during their innings tonight, marking the first time an IPL inning finished without a six being hit in Mumbai (in 215 innings and across all three grounds).

This IPL match also had the most legal deliveries bowled in an IPL match before a ball was deposited into the stands. It took 212 balls for the first six of the game to arrive when Avesh Khan bowled to David Miller.

The previous record belonged to the Rajasthan Royals versus Chennai Super Kings match in 2011.

Not the night for opening order batsmen

David Miller registered his 10th IPL half-century tonight. [Credits: The Telegraph]

The match between RR and DC is now the first T20 match where both teams had a player scoring a half-century (David Miller and Rishabh Pant) after their top three batsmen were dismissed for single digits.



This was also the first instance in IPL where the first four wickets of both the innings fell when batsmen were on single-digit scores.