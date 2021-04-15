IPL 2021: RR vs DC: Reactions to Morris' blitz

The Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals fixture went all the way to wire.

But unlike their opening match against the Punjab Kings, Rajasthan found a way to get past the finish line this time around.

It wasn't all straightforward though for Rajasthan, at one stage they were 37/4. It was then that David Miller stepped up to the plate and delivered the goods with a fine 62 (43).

A finishing act was need though and fellow South African Chris Morris duly delivered the knockout punch.

With four huge sixes, Morris' 36 (18) was just the nudge that Rajasthan needed to register their first win of IPL 2021.

Reactions to the late Morris blitz and Rajasthan's win over a formidable Delhi came in thick and fast.

Chris Morris. From being asked all the questions for 17 crores the other night to being asked why did Sanju refuse that single. Sport in two frames. And how things change. Love it.@rajasthanroyals — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) April 15, 2021





#IPL2021 just keeps getting better and better! Wow what a knock by @Tipo_Morris to pull it off like that from the dead for @rajasthanroyals ! Like i said earlier these guys are going to be dangerous this season! #RRvsDC — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) April 15, 2021

Pic 1 last match - Paisa mila par izzat nahi mili



Pic 2 today - Isse kehte hain Izzat.

Izzat bhi , Paisa bhi - Well done Chris Morris #RRvsDC pic.twitter.com/9hLqMk7OKT — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 15, 2021

Really liked Pant's captaincy tonight. 15 runs in the 19th over from Rabada over was a freak outcome. Can't fault him for that. But when you get just 147 at Wankhede you remain vulnerable like this. Great game though! 🙏🏼🙏🏼#RRvsDC — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) April 15, 2021

Wow, Chris Morris. Such clean hitting. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 15, 2021

That Riyan Parag run-out.

Those Samson and Tewatia catches.

That JD spell.

That Morris innings.

This team. 💗 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 15, 2021

Chris Morris batted like a true millionaire today ! #RRvsDC — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) April 15, 2021

































Delhi's next game is on April 18th when they play the Punjab Kings. As for Rajasthan, they play Chennai Super Kings on April 19th.

