Indian Premier League 2021
IPL 2021: RR vs DC: Reactions to Morris' blitz
Miller and Morris combine to hand Rajasthan their first win of IPL 2021.
The Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals fixture went all the way to wire.
But unlike their opening match against the Punjab Kings, Rajasthan found a way to get past the finish line this time around.
It wasn't all straightforward though for Rajasthan, at one stage they were 37/4. It was then that David Miller stepped up to the plate and delivered the goods with a fine 62 (43).
A finishing act was need though and fellow South African Chris Morris duly delivered the knockout punch.
With four huge sixes, Morris' 36 (18) was just the nudge that Rajasthan needed to register their first win of IPL 2021.
Reactions to the late Morris blitz and Rajasthan's win over a formidable Delhi came in thick and fast.
Delhi's next game is on April 18th when they play the Punjab Kings. As for Rajasthan, they play Chennai Super Kings on April 19th.