IPL 2021: DC vs RR – Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips and Suggestions

Delhi Capitals are on a roll and they've been quite emphatic this season. They've already pocketed seven wins in nine matches so far, with the latest one arriving against a struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad side. DC have been in a constant battle for the top spot in the table with CSK and a win against Rajasthan Royals here will allow them to go on top again.



Rajasthan Royals pulled off a spectacular heist in the dying embers of the match against Punjab Kings. Mustafizur Rahman and especially, Karthik Tyagi bowled their hearts out to defend RR's total. Tyagi defended four runs in the final over and quickly became a cult hero for the side.

RR are currently fifth in the table and a win here will allow them to break into the top four.

Wondering what should be your ideal Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Lineup for the IPL 2021 match between DC vs RR? Don't worry, we've got you covered!

DC vs RR: Dream11 Fantasy Playing XI

Wicket-keepers

Sanju Samson (9.5 Credits): Although Sanju Samson endured a nightmare with the bat in the previous match against Rajasthan Royals, he's capable of heroics. When he gets going, Samson is almost unstoppable and can score sixes for fun!

Rishabh Pant (9.5 Credits): Rishabh Pant has led Delhi Capitals well and the maturity also shows in his batting. Against SRH, he played a composed knock and finished the run-chase along with Shreyas Iyer. He remained not out on 35 from 21 deliveries.

Batters





Picking up from where we left off 💪 Clinical performance by the team 👏 pic.twitter.com/InmL2PYXog — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) September 22, 2021





Shikhar Dhawan (10 Credits): Shikhar Dhawan is the current holder of the Orange Cap and has been among the best players in IPL 2021. Dhawan has also adjusted his approach to batting in T20s and bats at a higher strike rate now. Against SRH, he led the run-chase with his knock of 42 runs.

Shreyas Iyer (9 Credits): Shreyas Iyer looked in sharp touch on his return to the field following a prolonged absence. Iyer took it upon himself to lead the chase after the dismissal of Dhawan and remained not out on 47 from 41 deliveries. He also hit the winning runs in the game.

Prithvi Shaw (9 Credits): Although Prithvi Shaw was left undone by a spectacular Kane Williamson catch in the previous match, he has formed a formidable and lethal opening partnership with Shikhar Dhawan this season. Shaw doesn't take time to get off the blocks and has batted aggressively. He has scored 319 runs at an average of 35.44 and at a strike rate of 165.28.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (8.5 Credits): Yashasvi Jaiswal finally showed in the last match exactly why there is so much hype around his talent. He dispatched the PBKS pace bowlers to different corners of the park. Jaiswal was unfortunate to miss his half-century by just a single run.

All-Rounders

Chris Morris (9.5 Credits): Although Chris Morris had a forgettable encounter against Punjab Kings, he has been among the most influential players in IPL 2021. Oh, and he has also fetched plenty of points on Dream11 this season.

Axar Patel (9 Credits): Axar Patel continues to provide breakthroughs with his spin bowling. He was sensational in the last match and registered a spell of 2/21 inside four overs.

Bowlers

Kagiso Rabada (9 Credits): Kagiso Rabada is among the best fast bowlers in the world and he showed his class with a splendid three-wicket-haul in the previous match. Rabada's hard length deliveries and short balls are almost impossible to negotiate with.

Anrich Nortje's Speed In The First Over:



1st - 148.2kmph.

2nd - 145kmph.

3rd - 147.5kmph.

4th -150.8kmph.

5th - 151.2kmph.

6th - 147.1kmph.#SRHvsDC pic.twitter.com/ZCEdVzzuU2 — 𝐌 (@Mujahid_Vk18) September 22, 2021

Anrich Nortje (8.5 Credits): With just his very first over of the match, Anrich Nortje set the tone for what was about to come. Clocking speeds of over 148 and 150 kmph, the Proteas pacer managed to surprise and deceive the opposition batsmen. His raw pace and accuracy will make him a splendid Fantasy side pick once again.

Chetan Sakariya (8.5 Credits): Chetan Sakariya has been one of the finds of the tournament. The young pacer has picked up eight wickets in eight matches so far and has also displayed immense maturity.

DC vs RR: Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captaincy choices increase your points by 2x while Vice-Captains provide a 1.5x boost to your points.

Our multiplier picks for the match are Shikhar Dhawan and Kagiso Rabada.

Here's our Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for the match between DC vs RR.

DC vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Playing XI





Good luck to you all!

(Views expressed are those of the write and do not guarantee winnings. Play carefully.)