IPL 2021: DC vs PBKS: Accolades pour in for Dhawan

When Punjab took on Delhi at the Wankhede in IPL 2021, KL Rahul was perhaps all too wary of his opposition's formidable batting unit and the frailties of his own bowling line-up.

Sent in to bat by Rishab Pant, putting up a big total would perhaps have been on the top of KL Rahul's mind.

And 195 did appear a decent enough total at the outset.



But Shikhar Dhawan had other ideas.

With Prithvi Shaw at the top and a late flourish from Marcus Stoinis, Dhawan ensured that there was just one winner on the night.

His knock and Delhi's ruthless approach with the bat drew plenty of accolades.

Shikhar Dhawan is a classic example of how to maintain a good strike rate without taking undue risks. A great learning example for many players who get bogged down. This 92 Was a Champion knock @SDhawan25 , showing how it is done.#DCvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/882DZ19Dwr — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 18, 2021

That was classic hammering from Dhawan of the Punjab bowlers. Just mind boggling the strides he has made as an IPL batsman in the last 3 years. That too post the age of 32. Highlights his commitment to fitness and his strong mind. 🙏🙏🙏#dhawan #dcvspbks — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) April 18, 2021

This Shikhar Dhawan is one of the finest knocks I have ever seen. Not blind hitting, just brilliant manipulation of the field. This is a modern classic. — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) April 18, 2021









Irfan Pathan is a fan of Dhawan's stroke play.

Brilliant once again from @SDhawan25 how good he has been in the history of ipl? Too good. Well done #dc on convincing victory. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 18, 2021

Srikkant is in awe of Dhawan's talent.

Dhawan has reinvented his game at such an advanced stage of his T20 career. Just goes on to show that the process of learning and improving is a never-ending one. Well done, Gabbar 🤗🥳 #DCvPBKS bhi pic.twitter.com/886G0gUOHS — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 18, 2021





Skipper Pant was chuffed...

Really proud of the way the team came together today. Big, confident run chase today as we get back to winning ways! Time to build on this momentum now.@DelhiCapitals #YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/axyLPuPwgg — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) April 18, 2021

Billings looks forward to bigger battles...

Great win @DelhiCapitals 🙌🏼 onto Chennai! 👍🏼 — Sam Billings (@sambillings) April 18, 2021



