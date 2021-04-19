Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Indian Premier League 2021
IPL 2021: DC vs PBKS: Accolades pour in for Dhawan
With precision stroke-play, Shikhar Dhawan broke Punjab's resolve.
When Punjab took on Delhi at the Wankhede in IPL 2021, KL Rahul was perhaps all too wary of his opposition's formidable batting unit and the frailties of his own bowling line-up.
Sent in to bat by Rishab Pant, putting up a big total would perhaps have been on the top of KL Rahul's mind.
And 195 did appear a decent enough total at the outset.
But Shikhar Dhawan had other ideas.
With Prithvi Shaw at the top and a late flourish from Marcus Stoinis, Dhawan ensured that there was just one winner on the night.
His knock and Delhi's ruthless approach with the bat drew plenty of accolades.
Irfan Pathan is a fan of Dhawan's stroke play.
Srikkant is in awe of Dhawan's talent.
Skipper Pant was chuffed...
Billings looks forward to bigger battles...
