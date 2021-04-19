IPL 2021: DC vs PBKS: Dhawan in the record books

Both Delhi and Punjab came into this IPL 2021 game on the back of losses.

Eager to stamp their authority on the game, Punjab was off the blocks in a flash.

Skipper KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal's 122-run opening stand put them on course for a large total.

After their dismissals, Deepak Hooda and Shahrukh Khan dished out some lusty blows to take Punjab to a more than competitive 195/4.

Delhi, however, was up to the task. If Prithvi Shaw got them off to a flyer, Dhawan played the anchor role to perfection.

With Stoinis adding the finishing touch, Delhi romped home with six wickets and 10-balls to spare.

Here are the numbers from the game that made the record books.



Gabbar, the run-chase maestro

Dhawan has now scored three fifties and one ton in the last four successful run-chases that he has been a part of. Here's the full list:

92 vs PBKS, 2021

85 VS CSK, 2021

54 vs RCB, 2020

101* vs CSK, 2020

Most man of the match awards

For his 92 (49), Dhawan walked away with the man of the match award against Punjab.

He is now right behind De Villiers in the list of the most player of the match awards in the IPL since 2018.

The full list - De Villiers (9), Dhawan (8), KL Rahul (7), Rashid Khan (6) and Shane Watson (6).

50+ scores and successful run-chases

Dhawan now has the most 50+ scores in successful run-chases in the IPL.

The full list – Shikhar Dhawan (18), Gautam Gambhir (18), David Warner (17), Shane Watson (13), Chris Gayle, Suresh Raina and Rohit Sharma (12).

50+ scores in defeats

With 10 fifties in a losing cause, KL Rahul leads the list of most 50+ scores in defeats in IPL games since 2018.

The full list – KL Rahul (10), Manish Pandey (7), Kane Williamson (7), David Warner (6), AB de Villiers (6), Rishab Pant (6).

Identical highest scores, for and against…

As a matter of coincidence, Shikhar Dhawan has scored 92 twice while playing for and against Delhi.

If he scored 92 on the night for Delhi, back in 2018, he has scored a 92* against Delhi.

Incidentally, Brendon McCullum has this stat in his books as well. In 2015, he'd scored 81 for CSK and back in 2009, he'd produced the identical score of 81 against CSK.

The Rahul-Agarwal show

The KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal opening stand of 122 was the highest opening partnership against Delhi in the IPL.

The previous best was 112 from Dwayne Smith and Brendon McCullum in 2016. Third on this list is the duo of Rahul Dravid and Ajinkya Rahane who had put on 108 back in 2013.

50+ ball knocks and a sub-130 strike rate…

Since the 2020 edition of IPL, there have been just three instances of a batsman having consumed 50+ balls when batting first while scoring at a rate of under 130. And all of those knocks have come from a certain KL Rahul.

KL Rahul's love affair with century stands

Since 2018, Punjab has produced 12-century stands and KL Rahul has featured in 11 of them.

Man of the match and the Orange Cap

Shikhar Dhawan has now won the man of the match awards in two of the three games that Delhi has played. He also holds the Orange Cap at the moment in IPL 2021.

The Man of the Match award for Match 11 goes to @SDhawan25 for his stupendous knock of 92 against #PBKS.@DelhiCapitals clinched the game by 6 wickets.




