IPL 2021: DC vs CSK: Head-to-head battle between the table-toppers

Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings have been miles clear of the rest of the teams in the IPL this season. Level on 18 points after 12 games, they are the top two sides in the table and are the contenders for the title as well. Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni's sides have lost just a single game each on UAE soil since the resumption of the league last month. The electrifying clash tonight could probably decide the top half of the table with regards to who takes the top spot.



Funnily enough, both sides opened their respective IPL 2021 campaigns against each other at the Wankhede Stadium. Suresh Raina's half-century helped CSK post a total of 188 inside 20 overs. Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw gave DC a blistering start with a 138-run stand for the first wicket and DC ended up winning the match quite comfortably, with seven wickets in hand.

DC vs CSK: Head-to-head

Unsurprisingly enough, Chennai Super Kings have a gigantic edge over Delhi Capitals in head-to-head battles. Despite the dominance in their recent history, Delhi haven't been exactly a strong and consistent franchise over the years. By comparison, IPL 2020 was the only season where Chennai Super Kings didn't manage to qualify for the playoffs.

This gulf in quality also shows up in their head-to-head record. Chennai Super Kings have won 15 matches against Delhi Capitals compared to the latter's nine wins. CSK have mostly dominated this fixture but DC have won all of the last three fixtures between the two teams.

DC also have the edge over CSK in UAE. They defeated them twice last season and have a 2-1 record.

DC vs CSK: Stats and Numbers

Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan are the top scorers for their respective sides in this fixture

Chennai Super Kings' legendary batter Suresh Raina is the highest scorer for the side against Delhi. Raina has accumulated 552 runs against the franchise. Meanwhile, another left-hander Shikhar Dhawan has scored 387 runs against the three-time IPL champions. He even scored a century against CSK in IPL 2020!



"I call him my brother."



MS Dhoni on Dwayne Bravo💛 pic.twitter.com/PSnkjkOBve — Akshat (@akshat_1301) September 25, 2021

Caribbean all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has picked up as many as 15 wickets against Delhi and it'll be interesting to see if he starts for Dhoni's side tonight.

