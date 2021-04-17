IPL 2021: Daniel Sams joins RCB bio-bubble after testing negative

Australian all-rounder Daniel Sams has joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore bio-bubble in Chennai after testing negative in two RT-PCR tests. Despite returning a negative test upon his arrival in India, on April 7, he had tested positive for the infectious viral disease and was in isolation in a medical facility separate from the team's bio-bubble.

"RCB medical team was in constant touch with Sams and has declared him fit to join the team after adhering to all the BCCI protocols."

"Daniel Sams is out of quarantine and has joined the RCB bio-bubble today with two consecutive negative reports for COVID-19," RCB said in a statement.

Daniel Sams is the second RCB player to join the bio-bubble after spending time in isolation due to COVID-19. Opener Devdutt Padikkal had also tested positive and he isolated in his home before joining the bio-bubble. Padikkal also missed the season opener against Mumbai Indians.



Daniel Sams could prove to be extremely useful for Royal Challengers Bangalore who are undefeated in IPL 2021 so far. He played three matches for Delhi Capitals last season in UAE but finished without a wicket.

However, Sams was in terrific form during the recent Big Bash League. He scored 200 runs in 8 innings at an average of 40 and at a strike rate of 188.68. He also picked up 11 wickets in the 9 innings he bowled in.