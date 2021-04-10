IPL 2021: CSK vs DC – Dream11 Fantasy Picks

Chennai Super Kings will lock horns against Delhi Capitals in the second fixture of IPL 2021.



The two sides had contrasting tournaments in the last season of the Indian Premier League.

CSK, known for their unrivalled dominance and progressing to the playoffs at will, failed to do so for the first time in their history.

A late blast helped Dhoni's men avoid a last-place finish in IPL 2020.

They will be looking for more consistency this season.

Delhi Capitals, meanwhile, have been a continually improving side in the IPL since 2018.

This was especially evident last season when their well-oiled unit put together a stellar campaign that helped DC appear in their maiden IPL final.

Losing to a deservedly strong Mumbai Indians side, Ricky Ponting's men will be aiming to put together the pieces of last season and go one better this time around.

Wondering which players to choose in your CSK vs DC Fantasy Playing XI?

Don't worry, we've got you covered here.

CSK vs DC Fantasy Playing XI

Rishabh Pant (9.5 Credits)

Rishabh Pant has been in stellar form since the turn of the year.

In fact, it will be hard to find players who have had a more successful 2021 so far than the Delhi Capitals skipper.

He marshalled his way into the side in Australia and helped India script an impossible victory against the hosts.

Pant then put on a flamboyant show against England at home and even completed a century in the Test series. If he carries in the same manner, IPL 2021 could prove to be Pant's playground.

MS Dhoni (9 Credits)

The man who defined an entire era of Indian cricket has been slowly waning, but make no mistake, on his day, Dhoni can prevent the Titanic from crashing into an iceberg.

MahendraSingh Dhoni continues to be a sublime leader and his tally of 216 sixes in IPL history sums up his potent threat.

Shikhar Dhawan (10 Credits)