IPL 2021: CSK vs DC – Dream11 Fantasy Picks
A guide to a well-balanced team for your Dream11 Fantasy side for the CSK vs DC match on April 10.
Chennai Super Kings will lock horns against Delhi Capitals in the second fixture of IPL 2021.
The two sides had contrasting tournaments in the last season of the Indian Premier League.
CSK, known for their unrivalled dominance and progressing to the playoffs at will, failed to do so for the first time in their history.
A late blast helped Dhoni's men avoid a last-place finish in IPL 2020.
They will be looking for more consistency this season.
Delhi Capitals, meanwhile, have been a continually improving side in the IPL since 2018.
This was especially evident last season when their well-oiled unit put together a stellar campaign that helped DC appear in their maiden IPL final.
Losing to a deservedly strong Mumbai Indians side, Ricky Ponting's men will be aiming to put together the pieces of last season and go one better this time around.
Wondering which players to choose in your CSK vs DC Fantasy Playing XI?
Don't worry, we've got you covered here.
CSK vs DC Fantasy Playing XI
Rishabh Pant (9.5 Credits)
Rishabh Pant has been in stellar form since the turn of the year.
In fact, it will be hard to find players who have had a more successful 2021 so far than the Delhi Capitals skipper.
He marshalled his way into the side in Australia and helped India script an impossible victory against the hosts.
Pant then put on a flamboyant show against England at home and even completed a century in the Test series. If he carries in the same manner, IPL 2021 could prove to be Pant's playground.
MS Dhoni (9 Credits)
The man who defined an entire era of Indian cricket has been slowly waning, but make no mistake, on his day, Dhoni can prevent the Titanic from crashing into an iceberg.
MahendraSingh Dhoni continues to be a sublime leader and his tally of 216 sixes in IPL history sums up his potent threat.
Shikhar Dhawan (10 Credits)
Shikhar Dhawan is the fifth-highest scorer in the history of the Indian Premier League.
He has scored 5,197 runs at an average of over 34 and has a pretty decent strike rate of over 126. Dhawan enjoyed his moment in the limelight last season when he became the first batsman to smash back-to-back centuries in IPL.
Ambati Rayudu (9 Credits)
Ambati Rayudu is a spectacular middle-order batsman who remained underrated for the majority of his career.
He has scored 3,659 runs at an average close to 30 and has also scored a century in the IPL.
Faf du Plessis (9.5 Credits)
Even as others faltered around him, Faf Du Plessis had a strong season in IPL 2020.
He shone with the bat, especially in the initial half of the tournament and scored 449 runs at an average of over 40.
Du Plessis also batted with a strike rate of over 140 in IPL 2020.
Ravindra Jadeja (9 Credits)
Ravindra Jadeja had a quiet season in IPL 2020, as far as his bowling his concerned.
He made a mark with his batting however, which continued during the tour of Australia.
Jaddu will be eager to impress following a long spell on the sidelines.
Marcus Stoinis (9 Credits)
Marcus Stoinis had a wonderful season in IPL 2020 where he contributed with match-winning performances that involved starring with both the bat and the ball.
Stoinis scored 352 runs last season at a strike rate of over 148 and also notched up 13 wickets.
Sam Curran (9 Credits)
Sam Curran was yet another positive from CSK's dismal campaign last season.
The England all-rounder scored runs in the lower middle-order and also picked up wickets at regular intervals.
Curran's prowess with the bat was evident in the final ODI between India and England where he almost pulled off a near-impossible win for his side.
Amit Mishra (8.5 Credits)
A veteran of many a battle on the cricket field, Amit Mishra is the second-highest wicket-taker in the history of the Indian Premier League with 160 wickets.
With Lasith Malinga calling time on franchise cricket, Mishy will be itching to eclipse him at the top of the charts this season.
Ravichandran Ashwin (8.5 Credits)
Ashwin wreaked havoc with his bowling against Australia and England.
He'd now be eager to impress against his former franchise. Ashwin has picked up 138 wickets in 151 innings and has kept a brilliant economy rate of just 6.87 runs per over.
Shardul Thakur (8.5 Credits)
Shardul Thakur was simply put, fantastic during the recent international campaigns against Australia and England.
He managed to show his grit even when put under tough circumstances.
Thakur will be hopeful about a better IPL season this time around and would want to lead from the front.
CSK vs DC Multiplier Picks
Captain: Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant has a strike rate of over 150 in the IPL and has an average of over 35.
Given the form he's been in over the last few seasons, it'd be foolish to not expect him to break plenty of records this season.
Vice-Captain: Sam Curran
Sam Curran scored 186 runs in the lower middle-order last season and picked up 13 wickets. He's evolved into a mature player and can tease the best batsmen as well as he can make a mockery out of the best bowling attacks.
And that is our Dream11 lineup for the match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals. Good luck to all of you.
