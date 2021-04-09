IPL 2021: Five game-changers to restore lost glory for Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings are one of the most consistent franchises in the history of the Indian Premier League.

Until last season, they had progressed to the playoff stages of the competition in every year that they played.

CSK have also won the IPL thrice and have played the most number of IPL finals.



The last season in UAE was regarded by many as a blip in CSK's radar since their performances were so uncharacteristic. MS Dhoni's army will now try to bounce back from the slump in IPL 2021. They'll begin their IPL 2021 campaign with a match against last season's finalist Delhi Capitals. Let's take a look at some of the players that could help CSK with a higher finish this season. Who are Chennai Super Kings' biggest game-changers? #5 Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja has been a loyal servant to Chennai Super Kings for several seasons. [Source: Times Now]

Ravindra Jadeja had a quiet season with the ball in IPL 2020 which dented CSK's already depleted spin department. He could manage just six wickets that year but Jadeja rediscovered his mojo during the tour of Australia, where he was sublime before sustaining an injury. He'd want to make a strong impression in IPL 2021 following a long time on the sidelines.



Last year, Jaddu was stellar with the bat. He scored 232 runs and had an average of 46.40 and a strike rate of over 171. He has evolved as a batsman and is capable of holding the middle order on his own. #4 Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur has played brilliantly for India over the last few months. [Source: IPL]

Shardul Thakur has been a massive revelation for India during the series against Australia and England. He bowled relentlessly and despite being put under pressure on several occasions managed to show his composure and bounce back in style.

LORD SHARDUL SIR 🤯 he gets the three quick wickets of Bairstow, Morgan and Buttler! Wow wow wow. How quickly this game has changed! 🇮🇳🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#INDvENG — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) March 23, 2021

Shardul's attitude can do wonders for the CSK pace attack this season and he'll be hopeful for a better season with the 'Men in Yellow'.



#3 Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad helped CSK end IPL 2020 on a positive note. [Source: Scroll]

Having endured a difficult start to the season , Ruturaj Gaikwad announced his arrival towards the back-end of the tournament. It was primarily due to his heroic efforts with the bat that CSK were able to save the blushes of a last-place finish.

Gaikwad scored 204 runs in just six matches last season, finishing with an average of 51 and a strike rate of over 120. He'll be looking at a more important role this season and can help Chennai Super Kings finish higher in the table.

#2 Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina is the second-highest scorer in IPL history. [Source: TheNational]

The Yellow Army desperately missed Suresh Raina's services in UAE. The batting order seemed to crumble after a few hiccups without Raina in IPL 2020 and his arrival will boost the confidence and self-belief of the players in the middle.



Raina is the second-highest IPL scorer of all time and has accumulated 5,368 runs in 193 matches at an average of 33.34 and a strike rate of 137.14. Since the beginning of his IPL career in 2008, Raina has never failed to cross at least the 350-run mark in the competition. #1 Sam Curran

Sam Curran has been in mesmerizing form coming into IPL 2021 and will look to star with both the bat and the ball. [Source: The Statesman]

Sam Curran's form and evolution in the side was CSK's biggest takeaway from IPL 2020. In what was a pretty dismal season, it was flashes of brilliance from Curran, with both the bat and the ball, that stole the show.

The Englishman scored 186 runs in the lower middle order and picked up 13 wickets with his bowling. Curran was in tremendous form during the recent ODI series against India, ending the contest with a spectacular one-man show in the final ODI.

