How a Tweet trigged the #BoycottSwiggy call

When Swiggy re-tweeted a Rohit Sharma meme from a fan, little did they know that an uproar would soon ensue.

It all began with a tweet from Mayanti Langer, the Star Sports presenter, in response to Swiggy's #SwiggyForkcast contest that coincided with the opening fixture of IPL 2021.

The food delivery app launched the contest on April 9 calling on fans to analyse the game and win a pack of their favourite food in return.

It's Day 2 of #SwiggyForkcast where your 🏏 knowledge can get you free 🍟🌮🍣🥟



Here's how:

1. 🔍 analyse the game and the Kolkata & Hyderabad teams

2. Tweet your Forkcast to us in the right format (check the image)

3. Pray that it comes true! pic.twitter.com/aaah6uUtJ7 — Swiggy (@swiggy_in) April 11, 2021

In keeping with the Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians game on April 13, Mayanti Langer tweet out her prediction - "If Mumbai score more than 200 I want Vada Pavs Because one must honour the hitman."

A fan, quick to spot the Langer post, produced a cheeky meme featuring Rohit Sharma.



In the meme, the Mumbai Indians skipper is seen lunging for Mumbai's favourite fast food at a ubiquitous roadside vada pav stall.

Swiggy duly picked up the meme and re-tweeted it while saying: "haters will say it's photoshopped."

Irate fans

Rohit Sharma fans, however, did not see the funny side of things.

While demanding respect for the India stalwart, they ensured that #BoycottSwiggy began trending on Twitter.

#BoycottSwiggy because respect should be there for those who deserve it. pic.twitter.com/EGqSzJnXKT — Shubham kumar Anand (@SkywaIkerzzz1) April 13, 2021





Running Agendas On Social Media, Defaming National Players.



This is disrespectful to a player who plays for INDIA

We all should raise our voice for this



Whether we are Virat fan or any other



But he plays for our country

🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳

Please don't support this#BoycottSwiggy pic.twitter.com/WgesLZfbQI — Dev Aneja 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@AnejaDevang) April 13, 2021





Disrespect to India's National Team Vice Captain and Idol for millions of young cricketers is unacceptable and intolerable.



It can't be tolerated. I will never order food from this shit platform. #BoycottSwiggy pic.twitter.com/B0Jif89F4r — Raj Aryan #MI (@RajAryanTrue) April 13, 2021

This app is insulting our Indian Matchwinner..



Let's leave Rohit,

Insulting any person like this is Completely wrong in my opinion



Never expected this type of things from Swiggy,



For looking funny,

They are insulting someone!!



Use #BoycottSwiggy in every tweet😡 pic.twitter.com/VnA5MoQq0j — ʜᴀʀꜱʜ𝟒𝟓™🇮🇳 (@HarshRo45_) April 13, 2021

I won't order a single food item on @swiggy_in from now on for the sheer disrespect they show for India's National heroes



Reply 👇 if you are with me #BoycottSwiggy pic.twitter.com/poHCn4OxJq — Saish 💫 (@CricketSaish45) April 13, 2021













We trolls each other

But we can't see their insult

They are proud of our country, carry our national team 🇮🇳... But the way u trolls Rohit is very shameful.... 😤#boycottswiggy pic.twitter.com/eK5T5UWSxM — Harshit45🇮🇳#Mi💙 (@Im_Harshit45) April 13, 2021

Others predicted Zomato's joy at the #BoycottSwiggy trend.

Swiggy's apology

Witnessing the backlash, Swiggy reacted, akin to a skipper explaining bowling changes that backfired in a post-match interview.

"We reposted a fan's tweet in good humour. While the image was not created by us, we do admit it could've been worded better. It was not meant to offend anyone in the least. Needless to say, we're always with the Paltan."

A special message to the Hitman's fans



We reposted a fan's tweet in good humour. While the image was not created by us, we do admit it could've been worded better. It was not meant to offend anyone in the least. Needless to say, we're always with the Paltan. — Swiggy (@swiggy_in) April 13, 2021

Trigger-happy brands are quick to cash in on user-generated content on social media.

But every now and then, the odd move does back, much like an on-field strategy in an IPL game.



If anything, in keeping with the long IPL 2021 season ahead, brands will be wary about the sentiments of fans when posing content going forward.