IPL 2021: Are Warner and Smith leaving IPL?

As COVID continues to bring India down to its knees and with the Australian government now having decided to suspend commercial flights out of India, speculation pertaining to select players is running riot across the Indian Premier League.

Just as soon as the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison made the announcement, Twitter was flooded with theories about the immediate future of select star players.

Several such speculations pointed to David Warner and Steve Smith possibly bailing out of the IPL in light of recent developments.

"Australian Cricketers including David Warner, Steve Smith could fly back home before the Indian borders shut." - According to 9News — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) April 27, 2021

For its part, the BCCI continues to stick to its guns.



Speaking to the Sportstar on Monday, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said the tournament will continue.

"So far, it's going on as schedule."

Warner in Delhi

As for David Warner and Steve Smith, they are still with their respective franchises.

Warner has now arrived in Delhi with the Hyderabad squad.

Safety first: David Warner and Kane Williamson in full PPE as the Sunrisers head to Delhi #IPL2021



📷: @davidwarner31 pic.twitter.com/Y52kMUsD16 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) April 27, 2021

Meanwhile, Steve Smith checked into the team hotel in Ahmedabad with his teammates.

Earlier today, your favourite DC stars arrived in अमदावाद 💙



4️⃣ games to be played here, and as always, #WeRoarTogether 🤩#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/PXV60l0ID1 — Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double Masks😷) (@DelhiCapitals) April 26, 2021

Vaccines for Indian players



As per ANI, sources in the BCCI have stated that the players may consider getting vaccinated from the 1st of May onwards.

"The Indian players can get vaccinated from Saturday. It is a call that is left on players," said the source.

Sources (in ANI) said "Indian cricket players can get vaccinated from Saturday". — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 27, 2021

The source also stated that the vaccination was restricted to just the Indian cricketers.

"Only the Indian players can get vaccinated here," the source added.