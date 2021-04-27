Top
TOKYO Olympics
:
Days
:
Hrs
:
Min
 
Sec
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Indian Premier League 2021

IPL 2021: Are Warner and Smith leaving IPL?

With Australia barring all flights from India, speculation peaks over player withdrawals.

IPL 2021: Are Warner and Smith leaving IPL?
X

Speculation is now at an all-time high with Australia barring flights from India (File photo)

By

Rahul Kargal

Updated: 2021-04-27T11:43:51+05:30

As COVID continues to bring India down to its knees and with the Australian government now having decided to suspend commercial flights out of India, speculation pertaining to select players is running riot across the Indian Premier League.

Just as soon as the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison made the announcement, Twitter was flooded with theories about the immediate future of select star players.

Several such speculations pointed to David Warner and Steve Smith possibly bailing out of the IPL in light of recent developments.

For its part, the BCCI continues to stick to its guns.

Speaking to the Sportstar on Monday, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said the tournament will continue.

"So far, it's going on as schedule."

Warner in Delhi

As for David Warner and Steve Smith, they are still with their respective franchises.

Warner has now arrived in Delhi with the Hyderabad squad.

Meanwhile, Steve Smith checked into the team hotel in Ahmedabad with his teammates.

Vaccines for Indian players

As per ANI, sources in the BCCI have stated that the players may consider getting vaccinated from the 1st of May onwards.

"The Indian players can get vaccinated from Saturday. It is a call that is left on players," said the source.

The source also stated that the vaccination was restricted to just the Indian cricketers.

"Only the Indian players can get vaccinated here," the source added.

IPL 2021 Cricket Indian Premier League 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X