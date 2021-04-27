Indian Premier League 2021
IPL 2021: Are Warner and Smith leaving IPL?
With Australia barring all flights from India, speculation peaks over player withdrawals.
As COVID continues to bring India down to its knees and with the Australian government now having decided to suspend commercial flights out of India, speculation pertaining to select players is running riot across the Indian Premier League.
Just as soon as the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison made the announcement, Twitter was flooded with theories about the immediate future of select star players.
Several such speculations pointed to David Warner and Steve Smith possibly bailing out of the IPL in light of recent developments.
For its part, the BCCI continues to stick to its guns.
Speaking to the Sportstar on Monday, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said the tournament will continue.
"So far, it's going on as schedule."
Warner in Delhi
As for David Warner and Steve Smith, they are still with their respective franchises.
Warner has now arrived in Delhi with the Hyderabad squad.
Meanwhile, Steve Smith checked into the team hotel in Ahmedabad with his teammates.
Vaccines for Indian players
As per ANI, sources in the BCCI have stated that the players may consider getting vaccinated from the 1st of May onwards.
"The Indian players can get vaccinated from Saturday. It is a call that is left on players," said the source.
The source also stated that the vaccination was restricted to just the Indian cricketers.
"Only the Indian players can get vaccinated here," the source added.