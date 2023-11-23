Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Indian Sports LIVE, November 23: HS Prannoy, Satwik/Chirag into quarters- Updates, Blog and Commentary

Follow us for all the happenings in Indian sports on 23rd November 2023.

HS Prannoy is back in action at Japan Masters after recovering from a back injury. 

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 23 Nov 2023 8:30 AM GMT

Indian Sports LIVE, November 23: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty along with HS Prannoy cruised to the quarter-finals of the China Masters 2023.

Indian shooters will be in action at the ISSF World Cup Final 2023.

Stay tuned for updates.

Live Updates

2023-11-23 05:29:24
