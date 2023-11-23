Indian Sports LIVE
Indian Sports LIVE, November 23: HS Prannoy, Satwik/Chirag into quarters- Updates, Blog and Commentary
Follow us for all the happenings in Indian sports on 23rd November 2023.
Indian Sports LIVE, November 23: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty along with HS Prannoy cruised to the quarter-finals of the China Masters 2023.
Indian shooters will be in action at the ISSF World Cup Final 2023.
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
- 23 Nov 2023 8:30 AM GMT
ISSF WC Final: Ganemot Sekhon into the Final of women skeet
Ganemot Sekhon in the final of Women's skeet with 120 at ISSF World Cup Final
She finished as the joint top scorer in the qualifying round equalling the Indian National record.
In Men's trap, Prithviraj Toindaman misses out on the final 6 and finished at joint 11th position with 115.
- 23 Nov 2023 8:20 AM GMT
Asian Para-Archery Continental Qualifier: Two bronze for India, missed out on quota
Indian Para-archers missed out on Paralympics quota from Asian Para-Archery Continental Qualifier tournament but still earn two bronze medals from the event.
Indian archers already has 6 quotas from the world championships this year but unable to add anything more from this event.
Medalists:
Mohamed Nazir Ansari takes the Bronze in men's W1 open category after beating Japanese Kohji Oyama 134-129.
Vivek Chikara takes the second bronze for India, he won 6-2 against another Indian archer Sahil in men's recurve open category.
- 23 Nov 2023 7:50 AM GMT
IBA junior World boxing championships squad released by BFI
IBA junior World boxing championships will start tomorrow in Yerevan, Armenia.
Boxing federation of India announced the squad of 26 boxers going to take part in the event.
- 23 Nov 2023 5:45 AM GMT
China Masters 2023: HS Prannoy into the quarters with a straight-set win
HS Prannoy also takes a straight set (21-12, 21-18) win over 21-year old Magnus Johannesen of Denmark to book his place in quarters.
In quarters, he will play against the winner of the clash between Denmark's Anders Antonsen and Japanese Kodai Naraoka.-REPORT
- 23 Nov 2023 5:40 AM GMT
China Masters 2023: Satwik/Chirag through to the quarters
Satwik and Chirag took an easy straight set (21-15, 21-16) win over Japanese pair of Akira Koga and Taichi Saito in the second round clash.