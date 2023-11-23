Anahat Singh shatters the record of Youngest Senior National Squash Champion in 23 years

15-year-old Anahat Singh made history at the Senior National Squash Championships by becoming the youngest title-winner in 23 years on Thursday. Her opponent, Tanvi Khanna, was forced to retire midway through the final.

Anahat showcased remarkable skill and determination, leading 6-4 in the second game after losing the opener 9-11 against Khanna, who is 12 years her senior. Unfortunately Tanvi Khanna fell down, clutching her right knee. Following the injury, Khanna made the difficult decision to concede the match.

15 year old Anahat Singh wins the Senior National Squash Championships title. 👑👸



She became the youngest title-winner in 23 years ‼️ after her opponent, Tanvi Khanna was forced to retire midway through the final due to injury.#Squash pic.twitter.com/oEs9ZJKCLC — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) November 23, 2023

The victory marks a significant milestone for Anahat, who participated in only her second-ever appearance at the tournament. Last year, she faced seasoned player Joshna Chinappa in the final but fell short. This year, however, Anahat seized the opportunity and emerged triumphant.



Joshna Chinappa, the record holder for the youngest champion, achieved her feat by winning the national title at the age of 14 in 2000. Anahat's accomplishment adds a new chapter to the history of Indian squash, underscoring the emergence of young talent in the sport.

Anahat Singh first gained attention as the youngest member of the Indian contingent at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last year. Her performance included a victory against Jada Ross of St Vincent and the Grenadines in the opening round. Despite a 1-3 loss to Wales' Emily Whitlock, the then World No. 19, Anahat's potential was evident.

Both Anahat Singh and Tanvi Khanna were part of this year's Asian Games squad, contributing to the team's bronze medal alongside experienced players Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal Karthik. Anahat further showcased her versatility by clinching bronze in the mixed doubles event with partner Abhay Singh.

Velavan Senthilkumar won Men's National Squash Championships by defeating Abhay Singh in the final 12-10, 11-3, 12-10 to script a win.