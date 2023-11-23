China Masters 2023: HS Prannoy, Satwik/Chirag through to quarters

Top-seeded Indian men's doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty and HS Prannoy won their games at the China Masters 2023 to go through to the quarterfinal on Thursday.

Satwik and Chirag took an easy straight game (21-15, 21-16) win over the Japanese pair of Akira Koga and Taichi Saito in the second-round clash.

The World No. 5 Indian duo looked solid in both games as the Japanese pair was uncomfortable against the smashes of the Indian pair. In the second game, the Indian pair didn't concede the lead and closed the match easily.

Satwik & Chirag avenged their first-round loss to this Japanese pair earlier this year in the Singapore Open.

In men's singles, HS Prannoy also takes a straight game (21-12, 21-18) win over 21-year-old Magnus Johannesen of Denmark to book his place in quarters.

This was the first meeting between the two players and Prannoy took this easily against the much younger opponent.

Magnus fought hard in the second game to tie the score at 14-14 but Prannoy showed his experience and took five straight points to convert the set in his favour.

In quarters, he will play against the winner of the clash between Denmark's Anders Antonsen and Japanese Kodai Naraoka.

Earlier, Indian shuttlers in men's singles put disappointing show on Wednesday as Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen, and Priyanshu Rajawat suffered contrasting defeats.