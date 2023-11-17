Indian Sports LIVE, November 17: Scores, Updates, Commentary and Blog

Indian Sports LIVE
- 17 Nov 2023 9:06 AM GMT
Women's Speed Chess Championship: Harika Dronavalli in action
Harika Dronavalli will take on Russian player Kateryna Lagno today at 9:30 PM IST in the Semi-Final to decide that who will play in the Final against China's Hou Yifan at the 2023 Women's Speed Chess Championship.
Earlier, Harika won 17.5-6.5 against another Russian player Valentina Gunina in the first round to book her place in semis.
She is the lone Indian player left in the tournament after early first round exit for both Priyanka Nutakki and R Vaishali.
- 17 Nov 2023 7:06 AM GMT
Farewell to Desmond Buckingham
As the sun sets on Des Buckingham's remarkable tenure with Mumbai City FC, his legacy will forever echo through the annals of Indian football. Des leaves as the club’s longest-serving Head Coach, having navigated the Islanders in 72 games with unparalleled success, to take his boyhood club Oxford United to the English Championship. Let's take a look at some of the records Des Buckingham holds
- 17 Nov 2023 7:03 AM GMT
Bopanna-Ebden in action at ATP World Tour Finals
Rohan Bopanna, who on Wednesday created history by becoming the oldest player ever to win a match at the ATP World Tour Finals, will eagerly wait to know whether he and his partner Matthew Edbden of Australia have qualified for the semifinals of the event.
The Indo-Australian duo will play Neal Skupski-Wesley Koolhof at the centre court.
Their qualification to the last four of men's doubles competition will depend on other results at the season-ending tournament.
- 17 Nov 2023 6:41 AM GMT
Youngster Neelam overcomes the odds
Resolute defender Neelam overcame financial hurdles to play for the Indian junior women's team. She made her debut for India debut at the 2023 Junior Women’s Asia Cup held in Kakamigahara, Japan, which the Indian team won.
The 20-year-old talent showcased her prowess in the defence and scored three goals. She has not set her eyes on the upcoming FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2023 - REPORT.
- 17 Nov 2023 6:38 AM GMT
