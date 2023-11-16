Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Indian Sports LIVE
Indian Sports LIVE, November 16: Prannoy loses, Indian Football team in action
Catch the live updates of Indian athletes' performances in various sports happening across the world on November 15.
Welcome to The Bridge's live coverage of Indian sports, where we guide you through the performances of Indian athletes across diverse sports and global events. This daily blog consolidates sports activities worldwide that hold Indian significance, offering a comprehensive update to keep you well-informed.
LIVE Updates:
Live Updates
2023-11-16 05:10:22
- 16 Nov 2023 9:04 AM GMT
Japan Masters 2023: HS Prannoy loses!
HS Prannoy lost (21-19, 16-21, 19-21) in the Round of 16 clash against Chou Tien chen of Chinese Taipei in a close three-setter game.
Prannoy was the lone standing Indian player in this tournament, now he lost that means Indian Campaign is over at Japan Masters 2023.
- 16 Nov 2023 9:03 AM GMT
Four points on trot for prannoy to equalise the match
Game 3: HSP 19-19 Chou
- 16 Nov 2023 9:01 AM GMT
HSP started playing aggressive play, still behind by 3 points
Game 3: HSP 15-18 Chou
- 16 Nov 2023 8:58 AM GMT
Chou is just 5 points away from the match
Game 3: HSP 11-16 Chou
- 16 Nov 2023 8:54 AM GMT
Four points on trot for HSP to reduce the lead
Game 3: HSP 8-12 Chou
- 16 Nov 2023 8:45 AM GMT
Chou still leading the game with a solid lead
Game 3: HSP 2-7 Chou
- 16 Nov 2023 8:43 AM GMT
Chou again started the game with an early lead
Game 3: HSP 1-3 Chou
- 16 Nov 2023 8:39 AM GMT
Chou takes the second set, match into decider
Game 2: HSP 16-21 Chou
Next Story