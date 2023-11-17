Farewell to Des Buckingham: A trip down the memory lane

As the sun sets on Des Buckingham's remarkable tenure with Mumbai City FC, his legacy will forever echo through the annals of Indian football. Des leaves as the club’s longest-serving head coach, having navigated the Islanders in 72 games with unparalleled success, to take his boyhood club Oxford United to the English Championship.

A maestro on the sidelines, he etched his name in history as the youngest coach to clinch an ISL League Shield, leading Mumbai City to the league title in the 2022-23 season.

Breaking barriers and shattering records, Des Buckingham's impact resonates profoundly. His tenure saw Mumbai City FC break an astounding 17 all-time ISL records, a testament to his strategic prowess. The Islanders made history in the AFC Champions League, becoming the first Indian club to secure a victory in Asia’s premier club football competition.

Let's take a look at some of the records Des Buckingham holds

1. Most points in a single Hero ISL season (46)

Mumbai City FC concluded the 2022-23 season with a staggering 46 points, setting a new benchmark for the highest-ever points tally in a single Hero ISL season. This remarkable achievement surpassed the previous record held by Jamshedpur FC in the 2021-22 season (43 points).

2. First team to win the Hero ISL Shield twice (2020-21 and 2022-23)



Mumbai City FC made history under Des Buckingham by becoming the first club to secure the Hero ISL League Winners’ Shield twice.

3. Most goals in a single season (54)

Displaying an offensive juggernaut under Des Buckingham, Mumbai City FC scored a record-breaking 54 goals in the 2022-23 Hero ISL season. The previous record was held by FC Goa in the 2019-20 season (51 goals).

4. Longest winning streak (11 games)

Buckingham's men achieved a historic 11-game winning streak in the league, starting with a commanding 6-2 victory against Chennaiyin FC on November 12, 2022. This remarkable sequence ended with a 1-1 draw against Hyderabad FC.

5. Longest unbeaten streak (18 games)

Mumbai City FC enjoyed an impressive 18-match unbeaten run, stretching from a thrilling 3-3 draw against Hyderabad FC on October 9, 2022, to a 5-3 win over FC Goa on February 11, 2023. This unbeaten streak stands as the longest in Hero ISL history.

6. Longest goal-scoring streak (28)

The Islanders set a new record by scoring in 28 successive Hero ISL games, surpassing the previous high of 14 successive games held by several clubs. This goal-scoring streak was halted only in the last game against East Bengal FC.

7. Fastest to win the ISL League Winners’ Shield

Buckingham’s men secured the Hero ISL League Winners’ Shield with two matches to spare, marking them as the quickest League Shield winners in terms of matches remaining for a club in the league.

8. Most wins in the league stage of the season (14)

The 5-3 victory over FC Goa marked Mumbai City FC’s 14th win in the league stage of the 2022-23 Hero ISL season. They became the first team to achieve 14 wins in the league stage of a single Hero ISL season, breaking the previous record of 13 wins held by Jamshedpur FC (2021-22) and Bengaluru FC (2017-18).

9. Best goal difference (+33)



Mumbai City FC established a staggering goal difference of +33, surpassing the previous best record set by FC Goa in the 2019-20 season (+23). The Islanders scored an impressive 54 goals while conceding only 21.

10. Most wins in a season (14)

Mumbai City FC equalled Bengaluru FC for the most wins by a team in an entire season of the Hero ISL. The Islanders had the opportunity to set a new record with another win in the semi-finals.

11. Fewest losses in a season (2)

Despite the fierce competition, Buckingham’s Mumbai City FC recorded only two defeats in the Hero ISL 2022-23 campaign, equaling the fewest losses in a season previously achieved by Jose Molina’s ATK FC in 2016.

12. Most Away Wins in a Season

Mumbai City FC displayed their dominance on foreign turf, securing eight victories out of 10 away games in the 2022-23 season. This achievement marked them as the first team in Hero ISL history to accomplish such a feat, surpassing Bengaluru FC's previous record of seven away wins set in the 2017-18 season.

13. Longest Away Win Streak



The Shield winners, under Buckingham's guidance, embarked on the longest consecutive away win streak in Hero ISL history. The 5-3 triumph against FC Goa marked the Islanders' eighth consecutive away win, a remarkable run that commenced on October 28, 2022, with a 2-0 victory over Kerala Blasters FC.

14. Most Away Goals

Mumbai City FC showcased their goal-scoring prowess on the road, netting a record-breaking 30 goals in away games during the 2022-23 season. Surprisingly, they outscored their home performances, where they scored 24 goals, establishing a new standard for the most away goals by a team in a single Hero ISL season.

15. Fewest Losses in a Season

Building on the legacy of Jose Molina's ATK FC in 2016, Buckingham's Mumbai City FC recorded only two defeats in the Hero ISL 2022-23 campaign. This achievement matched the record for the fewest losses in a season, showcasing the resilience and consistency of the Islanders.

16. Fastest coach to reach 100 Goals

Des Buckingham etched his name in the annals of ISL history by becoming the third head coach to oversee 100 goals at a single club, following Sergio Lobera at FC Goa and Manolo Marquez at Hyderabad FC. The Englishman achieved this milestone in just 47 games during Mumbai City FC's 2-1 victory over Punjab FC, solidifying his status as the fastest coach to reach the century mark in ISL history.

India bids adieu to a coach enchanted by the allure of Vada Pav, who, in turn, left a remarkable impact on Indian football by tapestry of beautiful football woven by his team.

Thank you, Desmond Buckingham, Indian football will never forget you.

