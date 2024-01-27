Hockey India names 24-member Indian women's squad for FIH Pro League

Hockey India, on Saturday, named a 24-member Indian women's team squad for the Bhubaneswar and Rourkela legs of the FIH Pro League 2023-24.



The Bhubaneswar leg will begin on February 3 and end on February 9 while the Rourkela leg will commence on February 12 and last till February 18.

India will take on the visiting teams, the United States, the Netherlands, China, and Australia twice each across both legs, beginning their campaign against reigning Asian Games champions China on February 3.

Experienced goalkeeper Savita has been chosen to lead the team while veteran forward Vandana Katariya will be deputy for the FIH Pro League 2023-24.

“We have a few youngsters coming in for the FIH Pro League 2023-24. The league is of immense importance to us as the champions will secure their spot in the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026," said chief coach Janneke Schopman.

"We will look to build upon the team chemistry and the squad is looking forward to facing some of the best teams in the world, in our backyard. The aim will be to begin our campaign on a strong note and continue to improve during the League,” she added.

Indian women’s squad:

GOALKEEPERS: Savita (C), Bichu Devi Kharibam

DEFENDERS: Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Monika, Jyoti Chhatri

MIDFIELDERS: Nisha, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Salima Tete, Sonika, Jyoti, Baljeet Kaur, Sunelita Toppo

FORWARDS: Mumtaz Khan, Beauty Dungdung, Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Vandana Katariya (VC), Sharmila Devi