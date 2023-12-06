Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Indian Sports LIVE

Indian Sports LIVE, December 6: Scores, Updates, Commentary and Blog

Catch the live updates of Indian athletes' performances in various events happening across the world on December 6.

Ahmedabad Defenders vs Kochi Blue Spikers PVL
X

Ahmedabad Defenders and Kochi Blue Spikers players are in action in PVL. 

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 6 Dec 2023 5:41 AM GMT

Welcome to The Bridge's live coverage of Indian sports, where we guide you through the performances of Indian athletes across diverse sports and global events. This daily blog consolidates sports activities worldwide that hold Indian significance, offering a comprehensive update to keep you well-informed.

Catch live updates

Live Updates

2023-12-06 05:23:22
  • 6 Dec 2023 5:39 AM GMT

    What to follow today?

    In PKL, Telugu Titans face Patna Pirates, while UP Yoddhas will take on Haryana Steelers.

    The first-ever Men's Volleyball Club World Championship in India begins today in Bengaluru. Halkbank Spor Kulubu will face Suntory Sunbirds in the first match. Later in the evening, Ahmedabad Defenders will play Itambe Minas. 

    In Indian Super League, Mohun Bagan Super Giant will take on Odisha FC at the Salt Lake Stadium.

  • 6 Dec 2023 5:36 AM GMT

    What happened on December 5?

    Here are the top developments that happened on December 5. Find the full details here

    Highlights

    In hockey, Indian junior men's and women's teams made a winning start in the World Cups. The junior boys beat Korea 4-2 while the girls beat New Zealand in a shootout. 

    In badminton, Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto jumped four places to be ranked 28th in the latest World Rankings released by BWF. The Indian pair recently made a runner-up finish at the Syed Modi India International Super 300 tournament. REPORT

    India ended its impressive campaign with 17 medals at the 2023 IBA Junior World Boxing Championships. Young boxers Payal, Nisha and Akansha put up dominating performances to emerge champions at the 2023 IBA Junior World Boxing Championships in Yerevan, Armenia. REPORT

Indian Sports LIVE
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X