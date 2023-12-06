Indian Sports LIVE
Indian Sports LIVE, December 6: Scores, Updates, Commentary and Blog
Catch the live updates of Indian athletes' performances in various events happening across the world on December 6.
Welcome to The Bridge's live coverage of Indian sports, where we guide you through the performances of Indian athletes across diverse sports and global events. This daily blog consolidates sports activities worldwide that hold Indian significance, offering a comprehensive update to keep you well-informed.
- 6 Dec 2023 5:39 AM GMT
What to follow today?
In PKL, Telugu Titans face Patna Pirates, while UP Yoddhas will take on Haryana Steelers.
The first-ever Men's Volleyball Club World Championship in India begins today in Bengaluru. Halkbank Spor Kulubu will face Suntory Sunbirds in the first match. Later in the evening, Ahmedabad Defenders will play Itambe Minas.
In Indian Super League, Mohun Bagan Super Giant will take on Odisha FC at the Salt Lake Stadium.
- 6 Dec 2023 5:36 AM GMT
What happened on December 5?
In hockey, Indian junior men's and women's teams made a winning start in the World Cups. The junior boys beat Korea 4-2 while the girls beat New Zealand in a shootout.
In badminton, Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto jumped four places to be ranked 28th in the latest World Rankings released by BWF. The Indian pair recently made a runner-up finish at the Syed Modi India International Super 300 tournament. REPORT
India ended its impressive campaign with 17 medals at the 2023 IBA Junior World Boxing Championships. Young boxers Payal, Nisha and Akansha put up dominating performances to emerge champions at the 2023 IBA Junior World Boxing Championships in Yerevan, Armenia. REPORT