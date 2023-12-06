Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Volleyball
Men's Volleyball Club World C'ship LIVE: Ahmedabad Defenders v Minas Tenis Clube- Scores, Updates, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE action from the Ahmedabad Defenders v Minas Tenis Clube clash from Men's Volleyball World C'ship 2023.
Men's Volleyball Club World Championship 2023 LIVE: Indian volleyball gets ready as one of the sport's biggest tournaments comes to India. Ahmedabad Defenders will start their campaign against Brazilian team Minas Tenis Clube.
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
2023-12-06 14:52:54
- 6 Dec 2023 3:20 PM GMT
Just a three point gap between both teams.
Ahmedabad Defenders have made it 18-21 and they are not letting the first set go easily.
- 6 Dec 2023 3:12 PM GMT
Ahmedabad needs to eliminate the unforced errors.
The Indian club has done well till now but they need to get better of the nervousness. Minas is leading 13-10 at the moment.
- 6 Dec 2023 3:10 PM GMT
Minas leads 11-8.
Defenders have fought well but the Brazilian opponent has been better in the first set till now.
- 6 Dec 2023 3:06 PM GMT
Ashwal with a solid spike and the defenders are making it tight.
The Indian club is tied at 7-7 and the Brazilian club didn't expect this from the home team.
- 6 Dec 2023 3:02 PM GMT
Crowd roars as Ahmedabad score the first point.
An error from Minas Tenis Clube and the Indian crowd cheers loudly for the home team.
Next Story