Indian Sports LIVE, December 27: Scores, Updates, Commentary, Blog

Catch the live updates of developments in Indian sports and performances of our athletes in various events happening across the world on December 27.
Welcome to The Bridge's live coverage of Indian sports, where we guide you through the performances of Indian athletes across diverse sports and global events. This daily blog consolidates sports activities worldwide that hold Indian significance, offering a comprehensive update to keep you well-informed.
- 27 Dec 2023 2:30 PM GMT
World Rapid Women: Koneru Humpy is now the joint-leader of the pack after round-7
Koneru Humpy has reached to the top of the pack alongside Jiner Zhu, Anastasia Bodnaruk after three back-to-back wins.
She will play Tingjie Lie of China in the final round of the day to continue the momentum.
- 27 Dec 2023 1:00 PM GMT
Indian Esports stakeholders reflect on historic year for video-gaming industry
The year 2023 has been defined by a multitude of key events and accomplishments for Indian Esports. The ‘Leveling up: State of India Gaming FY’23’ report by Lumikai in collaboration with Google states that India was home to 568 Mn gamers in FY23. The country’s gaming market hit $3.1 Bn in FY23 and is projected to reach $7.5 Bn by FY28, growing at a CAGR of 20%.
The Indian contingent participation in the Asian Games 2022, where Esports debuted as an official medal sport, and the remarkable fifth-place finish secured by the League of Legends team emerged as the year’s crowning achievement that showcased the nation’s Esports prowess on the international stage. The amendments made to the Information and Technology (IT) Act by the Indian government played a pivotal role in distinguishing Esports from real money gaming (RMG). This recognition provided legitimacy to the sector, leading to increased sponsorships and investments.
- 27 Dec 2023 11:30 AM GMT
World Rapid and Blitz: Vidit loses to Magnus, Arjun drew with Yu in round-6
Vidit Gujrathi loses his sixth round match to top seeded Magnus Carlsen at the world rapid championship 2023. Magnus is now the sole leader at the competition with 5.5/6 points.
Arjun Erigiasi drew his game with Yangyi Yu and now he is currently tied on second position. He will play Magnus in the round-7, which will be a much-win encounter for him.
Youngster Subramaniyam H Bharath is also going good in the tournament with 5/6 points so far. He will face Yangyi Yu in the round-7.
- 27 Dec 2023 10:30 AM GMT
IOA names Bhupinder Singh Bajwa as chairman of WFI ad-hoc committee
The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Wednesday named Bhupinder Singh Bajwa as chairman of the newly formed ad-hoc committee to run the day-to-day affairs of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).
Earlier on Sunday, the union sports ministry wrote a letter to IOA president PT Usha, requesting her to look after the operations of the WFI.
- 27 Dec 2023 8:10 AM GMT
Odisha gears up to host Junior and Senior Artistic Gymnastics National C'Ships
The Sports and Youth Services Department, Government of Odisha, is all geared up to host the Junior and Senior Artistic Gymnastics National Championships for the 2023-24 season at the Gymnastics Centre, Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.
The championship will see top gymnasts across the country showcasing their skills on the national stage.
The Junior Championship will be held from December 28-30, while the Senior Championship will take place from January 2-4 in the state capital.
- 27 Dec 2023 7:50 AM GMT
World Rapid and Blitz: Arjun Erigaisi and Vidit Gujrathi in top 5 after day-1
Arjun Erigaisi and Vidit Gujrathi has a very good start on the day-1 of World Rapid Chess Championship, both of them are tied at the top position with three more players after five rounds, having 4 wins and a draw.
The sixth round will be a one to watch out for as Vidit going to play the world champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway at the top board whereas Arjun will play Chinese player Yangyi Yu.
- 27 Dec 2023 7:01 AM GMT
Top breakthrough performances of Indian athletes in 2023
The year 2023 has proved to be one of the most successful years for Indian sports. The year which saw India making its best-ever performance at the Asian Games and Asian Para Games after managing more than 100 medals in each of the tournaments is coming toward its end.
Next year is a leap year which means another Olympic year is on our horizon. The athletes who had an impressive 2023 will want to continue the same momentum next year as well.
Here, The Bridge is looking at the top breakthrough performances by Indian athletes across different sports in the year 2023.
- 27 Dec 2023 6:59 AM GMT
Satwik-Chirag shines through in a mixed year for Indian badminton
Indian badminton in 2023 was so much about joy in men's doubles.
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have emerged as symbols of soaring possibilities for a badminton-crazy nation as the year draws to a close.
Such was the impact of their rise that they hit the core of popular culture by making it to the famed cover of Forbes magazine and were feted with the Athlete of the Year crown by the GoSports Foundation. They made it possible despite the limited broadcasting of badminton in India.
- 27 Dec 2023 6:15 AM GMT
AIFF ropes in ex-England World Cupper Sinclair for India's Asian Cup campaign
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) roped in Trevor Sinclair, who played for England at the 2002 World Cup in South Korea and Japan, for India's campaign in the forthcoming AFC Asian Cup in Qatar. The decision to get Sinclair on board came at the request of the chief coach of India, Igor Stimac.
- 27 Dec 2023 6:14 AM GMT
What to follow today?
In a high-octane clash, Mohun Bagan Super Giant will host Kerala Blasters at the Salt Lake Stadium.
In PKL, Jaipur Pink Panthers will face off against Dabang Delhi, while Tamil Thalaivas will meet Gujarat Giants. Both matches will take place in Chennai.
More updates are expected from Indian wrestling.