Odisha gears up to host Junior and Senior Artistic Gymnastics National C'Ships

The Sports and Youth Services Department, Government of Odisha, is all geared up to host the Junior and Senior Artistic Gymnastics National Championships for the 2023-24 season at the Gymnastics Centre, Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.



The championship will see top gymnasts across the country showcasing their skills on the national stage.

The Junior Championship will be held from December 28-30, while the Senior Championship will take place from January 2-4 in the state capital.

A total of 750 participants, including 550 players, 120 support staff and 100 officials from across the country are expected to take part in what will be a grand showcase of gymnastics prowess.

The championship will see the participation of 28 affiliated units from the Gymnastics Federation of India, highlighting a diverse and competitive field.

Athletes from across the nation will converge, bringing their skills and dedication to the forefront at the Gymnastics Centre which is equipped with advanced equipment and facilities used to train both senior and grassroots-level athletes.

Speaking ahead of the event, Sports and Youth Services Secretary, Odisha, Vineel Krishna said, “Gymnastics is amongst our priority sports. We have a strong pool of gymnasts in Odisha and we are absolutely delighted to host the Junior and Senior Artistic Gymnastics National Championships 2023-24. It is an apt opportunity for our gymnasts to learn from the best. We are working closely with the Gymnastics Federation of India and the Odisha Gymnastics Association to ensure the junior and senior gymnasts have the best of experience in Odisha. I extend a warm welcome and wish the very best to all the participants.

Sudhir Mital, President, Gymnastics Federation of India, stated, “We are pleased to host the Junior and Senior Artistic Gymnastics National Championship here in Bhubaneswar which has the best of infrastructure and facilities to conduct a National Championship. This championship will give the entire junior and senior participants experience of showcasing their skills at world class venue. We are thankful to the Government of Odisha and the Odisha Gymnastics Association for their support and leaving no stone unturned in the preparations for hosting the National Championships.”

The championship will have intense competition among the best gymnasts in the country, both in the Junior and Senior categories. The Senior Championship will feature the likes of Olympian Pranati Nayak, Yogeshwar Singh, Rakesh Patra, Tapan Mohanty, Saif Tamboli, Gaurav Kumar and others.

In July 2023, Honourable Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the Odisha AM/NS India Gymnastics High Performance Centre at Kalinga Stadium that trains some of the finest gymnasts in the country.