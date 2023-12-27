Top breakthrough performances of Indian athletes in 2023

The year 2023 has proved one of the most successful years for Indian sports. The year which saw India making its best-ever performance at the Asian Games and Asian Para Games after managing more than 100 medals in each of the tournaments is coming toward its end.

Next year is a leap year which means another Olympic year is up on our horizon. The athletes who had an impressive 2023 will want to continue the same momentum next year as well.

Here, The Bridge is looking at the top breakthrough performances by the Indian athletes across different sports in the year 2023.

Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty - Badminton





The dynamic duo of Satwik & Chirag achieved new heights in the year 2023. They become the first-ever Indians to clinch a badminton Gold at the Asian Games and also the first Men's doubles pair from India to attain a World no.1 ranking.



They reached the world no.1 ranking on the 10th of October after that historic triumph at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. They also won their first-ever Gold medal at the Asian Championships this year.

They also had a very good year at the BWF World Tour Circuit, having reached the final of four tournaments and winning the title in three of those including their first-ever Super-1000 title at the Indonesia Open after beating the World Champions in the final.

Sheetal Devi - Para Archery





The teenage sensation Sheetal Devi is the world's first female armless archer. She had an outstanding year which took her to the top of world rankings in the women's compound open category after her Gold at the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China.



The 16-year-old started her international career in 2023 but hasn't taken any time to adjust and takes a silver medal at her first-ever international tournament. She has played four tournaments this year and reached the individual gold medal match in each of them.

Sheetal already has 10 international medals in this short span including an individual silver medal at world championships. She also won Best Youth Athlete at the Asian Paralympic Committee awards ceremony in Riyadh.

R Vaishali - Chess





It has been an amazing year for Vaishali as she won the FIDE Women's Grand Swiss in November qualified for the Women's Candidates 2024 and then finished off the year in the best way possible - by becoming a Grandmaster!



Vaishali has become the third female Indian chess player to achieve the Grandmaster Title after completing her third GM norm at Qatar Masters 2023 and attaining a rating of 2500. Harika was 2nd Indian woman to achieve the GM title that too 12 years ago in 2011.

She also took a big leap in world rankings and jumped more than 25 places this year. She started the year being ranked as world no.41 and now she is in the top 15 players in the world. She also plays a crucial part in the Indian team winning the silver medal at the Asian Games 2023.

Sift Kaur Samra - Shooting





Sift Kaur Samra has an outstanding year in 2023 where she becomes the Asian Games Champion after breaking a world record in the final of women's 50m rifle 3 positions category. This was India's first-ever gold medal in Asian Games in this category.



She also won a Paris Olympics quota for India after reaching the final at the World Championships 2023 in Baku, Azerbaijan. She continued her good form and then topped the qualifications at the Asian championships.

Sift added another highlight in the year after winning the University Games title in Chengdu, China. This continuous growth from Sift throughout the year led her to become the newest entrant to the list of Arjun Award winners of the year 2023.

Aditi Gopichand Swami - Archery





The 17-year-old young star of Indian archery, Aditi Swami had a very good year. She has become the youngest world champion in the history of the sport after winning the gold medal at the Archery World Championships 2023 in Berlin, Germany.



This was her debut at this prestigious event but she showed brilliance in archery throughout the tournament to put her name in the history books. She also won the compound women's team gold at these championships.

She has a total of eight medals this year including a bronze medal in the women's compound individual category at the Asian Games. She also becomes the first player to take both the World Youth Championship and World Championship titles.

Thulasimathi Murugesan - Para Badminton





﻿﻿Thulasimathi is a new shining star from Indian Para-badminton, she started her international career this year and already reached the top five rankings in the women's singles SU5 category. She played eight tournaments this year and reached the final of all eight tournaments winning four titles.



She also won three medals at the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, china including a historical Gold in the women's singles category. BWF also nominated her for the best female para-badminton player of the year award.

She will be a top contender going into the year 2024, which will have two biggest events for Para-badminton players, World Championships and the pinnacle Paris Paralympics.

Kishore Jena - Javelin Throw





The depth of the Indian Javelin throw keeps on increasing, Kishore Jena is the newest edition in this list. Kishore is the second Indian javelin thrower to win the quota for the Paris Olympics 2024 after crossing the qualifying mark of 85.5m.

He was a part of the history at the Asian Games when India secured a top two place at the podium of men's javelin throw. He threw his personal best throw of 87.54m to take a silver medal from the event behind the World champion Neeraj Chopra.

He also registered a top-five finish on his debut at the World Athletics championships in Budapest, Hungary in August 2023. He is also the newest entry from Indian athletics to become an Arjun Award winner.

Antim Panghal - Wrestling





Antim Panghal is the only wrestler from India so far to win a Paris Olympic quota for the Indian team. She did that after winning a bronze medal at the world championships in Zagreb, Croatia. She was also the only medalist of India from the event.

She also won a bronze medal at the Asian Games 2023 in a competitive field in the women's freestyle 53 Kg Category. Earlier this year, she won a silver medal at the Asian championships as well.

She is also a two-time defending U20 world champion winning that in back-to-back two years in 2022 & 2023. Antim Panghal was also named 'Women's Rising Star of the Year' in the UWW Awards 2023.