Indian Sports LIVE, January 9: Scores, Updates, Commentary, Blog
Catch the live updates of Indian athletes' performances in various events happening across the world on January 9.
Welcome to The Bridge's live coverage of Indian sports, where we guide you through the performances of Indian athletes across diverse sports and global events. This daily blog consolidates sports activities worldwide that hold Indian significance, offering a comprehensive update to keep you well-informed.
- 9 Jan 2024 5:00 AM GMT
Malaysia Open 2024: Aakarshi Kashyap loses out in the first round
Aakarshi Kashyap loses out ( 15-21, 15-21) in the first round of Malaysia open Super 1000 event against world no.17 Zhang Yi Man of China.
She was India's lone representative in women's Singles category after the absence of PV Sindhu, who withdraws from the tournament due to injury.
- 9 Jan 2024 4:50 AM GMT
Asian Shooting C'Ships: Gold for 10m Rifle Mixed team beating Chinese pair in final
Rudrankksh Patil and Mehuli Ghosh takes gold medal in 10m air rifle Mixed team beating the Chinese team in the gold medal match.
This is the first gold medal from the event in the rifle category for India after 4 golds in Pistol yesterday.
- 9 Jan 2024 4:40 AM GMT
What to follow today?
Kalinga Super Cup will start with group A matches, East Bengal and Hyderabad FC will play at 2 PM IST while Mohun Bagan will go head-on against I-League side Sreenidi Deccan at 7:30 PM IST
In PKL, Bengal Warriors will face bottom-placed Telugu Titans at 8 PM IST.
Indian rifle and pistol mixed team matches will take place at the Asian Rifle & Pistol championships.
At the WTT Star Contender in Doha, Indian paddlers will be in action. The qualification rounds will continue on Tuesday.
Ashwini-Tanisha and Srikanth Kidambi will start their Malaysia Open Campaign with first round clashes.
- 9 Jan 2024 4:30 AM GMT
What happened on January 8?
Shooter Varun Tomar won gold and secured India's 14th Paris Olympic quota place in shooting, winning the 10m Air Pistol Men at the Asian Olympic Qualification event in Jakarta.
Esha Singh stormed past her Pakistani opponent to bag gold. With this gold, Esha secured a quota spot for India in the Paris Olympics in the women's 10m Air Pistol event.
Clifford Miranda will be in charge of the Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the start of the Kalinga Super Cup in Bhubaneswar. Miranda joined MBSG as an assistant coach in August 2023.
Malaysia Open - Lakshya, Srikanth hope for a bright start in Olympic year. Things are not going to be easy for Lakshya and Srikanth as they face tough competitors in the opening rounds - PREVIEW
Mario Barco scored a brace to help Inter Kashi thrash Rajasthan United FC 5-0 and qualify for the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 group stage at the Kalinga Stadium Pitch 1 in Bhubaneswar - REPORT