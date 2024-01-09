Asian Shooting C'ship: Rudrankksh-Mehuli clinches mixed team gold

Rudrankksh Patil and Mehuli Ghosh clinched gold in the 10m air rifle mixed team event as the Indian pair beat the Chinese team of Shen Yufan and Zhu Mingshuai in the final at the Asian Shooting Championships 2024 in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Tuesday.

This is the first gold medal event in the rifle category for India after the country won four gold medals in 10m air pistol events on Monday. This event is also serving as a joint Asian Olympic Qualifier.

But India is not up for any quota places in the rifle events since Indian shuttlers have already secured spots they are eligible for.

The Indian pair finished as the second-best team in the qualification round with 631.3 points behind the Chinese pair, who accumulated 632.3 points. In the final, Rudrankksh and Mehuli claimed a comfortable 16-10 victory to clinch the gold medal.

Another Indian pair in the fray was Elavanil Vlarivan and Arjun Babuta. They finished at the fifth position in the qualification round with 629 points.

India also won a silver medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event led by Rhythm Sangwan Arjun Singh Cheema as they lost 11-17 against Trinh Thu Vinh and Pham Quang Huy of Vietnam in the gold medal match.