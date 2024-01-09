Odisha FC signs defender Vignesh Dakshinamurthy on loan

Odisha FC signed defender Vignesh Dakshinamurthy from Hyderabad FC on a loan deal, the Bhubaneswar-based Indian Super League club confirmed on Tuesday.



Vignesh made 71 appearances in the Indian Super League, the majority of them for Mumbai City FC. In the 2023-2024 season, the 25-year-old made six appearances for cash-strapped HFC and spent 294 minutes on the pitch.



He started his career with Ozone FC as he played for the Bengaluru-based club throughout the early phase of his youth and also represented them in the I-League Second Division.

The Karnataka-born defender signed for Mumbai City FC in 2018 and played under Sergio Lobera in the 2020-21 season. Vignesh did the double with The Islanders winning the ISL League Winners' Shield and the ISL 2020-21.



Sergio expressed his delightment at Vignesh's arrival, "Vignesh is a player I know very well from my time at Mumbai City FC. He is a player with a profile that fits perfectly into our idea of ​​the game. I am sure that he will help us a lot. I am very happy that he has joined us."

Vignesh is likely to don the Odisha FC jersey in the Kalinga Super Cup in Bhubaneswar, starting Tuesday.

Odisha FC will open its campaign on January 12 against Bengaluru FC.