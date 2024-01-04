Indian Sports LIVE, January 4: Scores, Updates, Commentary, Blog

Indian Sports LIVE
Welcome to The Bridge's live coverage of Indian sports, where we guide you through the performances of Indian athletes across diverse sports and global events. This daily blog consolidates sports activities worldwide that hold Indian significance, offering a comprehensive update to keep you well-informed.
- 4 Jan 2024 6:00 AM GMT
Dipa Karmakar shines in all-around at Senior Artistic Gymnastics National Championship
Olympian Dipa Karmakar hogged the limelight on day 2 of the Senior Artistic Gymnastics National Championship 2024 as she topped the all-around performance with a total of 49.55 points. Railways emerged champions in the women's team category with 182.60 points.
Maharashtra finished in second position with 169.95, while West Bengal finished third with 166.80 points in the women's category on the second day at the Gymnastics Centre in Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar. The hosts Odisha finished fourth with 164.65 points.
Sudhir Mital, President, Gymnastics Federation of India, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest of today's medal ceremony.
- 4 Jan 2024 5:55 AM GMT
What happened on January 3 ?
Indian wrestling took a new turn on Wednesday when hundreds of junior wrestlers assembled at Jantar Mantar to protest against the loss of one year blaming Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat - REPORT
NorthEast United FC on Wednesday announced the contract extension of Head Coach Juan Pedro Benali. The contract will run through the next season with an option of extending it by one more season - REPORT
Mohun Bagan Super Giant has officially confirmed the departure of head coach Juan Ferrando, on Wednesday. The club has appointed seasoned tactician Antonio Habas to take charge of the team, marking a full-circle return for the coach - REPORT
Experienced Indian forward and vice-captain of women's hockey team Vandana Katariya was ruled out of the FIH Women's Olympic qualifiers in Ranchi. Vandana will be replaced by youngster Baljeet Kaur who has shown great promise in India’s recent outings, meanwhile, local star Nikki Pradhan has been named as the Vice Captain - REPORT