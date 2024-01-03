NorthEast United FC extends the contract of head coach Juan Pedro Benali

NorthEast United FC on Wednesday announced the contract extension of Head Coach Juan Pedro Benali. The contract will run through the next season with an option of extending it by one more season.

Juan has demonstrated exceptional coaching acumen, steering NorthEast United FC through challenging times with grit and determination. He has shown his ability to mold and develop players to get the best out of them. He has encouraged and groomed young players by giving them opportunities to shine.

Under Juan, NorthEast United FC currently sit sixth with 12 points from 12 games in the 2023-24 Indian Super League. With half of the season yet to be played, the team has already surpassed its total points from the previous season by more than twice the amount.

John Abraham, Owner of NorthEast United FC, expressed his confidence in Juan Pedro Benali's abilities, saying, "Our fans are the heartbeat of NorthEast United, and this contract extension is our commitment to them. Juan’s passion for the game, combined with his ability to unlock the potential of young players, makes him the perfect leader for our team. Together, we are poised to set a benchmark for success in the seasons to come. ”Juan Pedro Benali expressed his gratitude for the continued support, stating, "I am very happy to extend my contract with NorthEast United FC. The faith shown in me by the club's management motivates me to continue working towards creating a legacy that extends beyond this season. We are committed to developing a squad that not only competes at the highest level but also inspires future generations of footballers. Together, we aim to make NorthEast United FC a force within Indian football."



Mandar Tamhane, CEO of NorthEast United FC, echoed John's sentiments, stating, "We are absolutely delighted to extend Juan's contract. Over the last 6-7 months, we have seen his positive impact on the team. To ensure the long-term growth and consistent development, it is necessary to maintain the continuity and by

extending Juan's contract we are taking the next step in that direction