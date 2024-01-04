IDCA announces maiden T-10 Women’s Deaf Premier League in Mumbai

The Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) is organising the first T-10 Women’s Deaf Premier League in Mumbai, Maharashtra, from January 8th to 11th 2024. In its inaugural edition, six specially-abled women’s teams from different parts of the country will compete on the field to clinch the coveted Premier League trophy.



Sumit Jain, President, IDCA, commented, “We are grateful to Serum Institute of India, Cyrus Poonawalla Group, Nykaa & Indo Count for their wholehearted support to our movement of supporting hearing impaired Women players in our forthcoming tournaments in 2024. IDCA is proud of our women players, these are athletes despite their commitment to their home & families have brought immense pride to society & have excelled in the field of Cricket.”

The four-day tournament will kick off with a special opening ceremony organised on Monday, January 8th at 9 AM at Police Gymkhana Cricket Ground, Marine Lines, Mumbai, Maharashtra. In this four-day tournament, six Deaf women’s cricket teams - Punjab Lions, UP. Warriorz, Mumbai Stars, Delhi Bulls, Hyderabad Eagles and Bangalore Badshahs - will play a total of 11 matches before making it to the finals.

The two best teams will face each other in the final match scheduled for January 11th, 2024.

Dr. Cyrus S Poonawalla, Founder Chairman, Serum Institute of India and IDCA T-10 Women’s Deaf Premier League Support Partner said, “We are very pleased and delighted to be associated with Indian Deaf Cricket Association for the year 2024. Our vision is to encourage and motivate the youth of this country in fulfilling their dreams and aspirations even if they are especially abled. We are looking forward to the first T-10 Women's Deaf Premier League to be played in Mumbai commencing on January, 8th. Our best wishes to all the participating teams for a very successful and fun filled season.”

The winning team and the players will be felicitated for their exceptional performance at the closing ceremony to be held on January 11th at 4 PM. The IDCA T-10 champions will receive a prize of Rs 1,00,000, while the runner-up will get Rs 50,000. The best individual sportsmen in categories such as batting, bowling, fielding, super sixes will receive cash awards.

Supporting the tournament, Nykaa Foundation, said, “IDCA T-10 Women’s Deaf Premier League is an exceptional platform for specially-abled women players to showcase their incredible talent. This initiative will help raise awareness among specially-abled players across the country to pursue their passion and aim for the stars in the world of sports. Additionally, it will foster a sense of empowerment and inclusivity within the sports community. We are excited to support IDCA once again in this initiative and look forward to the upcoming tournament.”

Roma Balwani, CEO, IDCA added, “The excitement of playing in Mumbai & competing in the home ground of stalwarts of cricket is truly special. IDCA believes in celebrating diversity & inclusion through disability sport specially cricket. We thank all our support partners, state associations, for their belief in our endevour to promote deaf cricket both in India & Internationally. We salute each woman player for their grit & resilience to prove their sportsmanship on the cricket field besides being homemakers. Best wishes to all these amazing women participating in specially-abled sports.”

Corporate partners, KFC India, Hero MotoCorp, Indo Count, CoLearn and Kaizzen are supporting IDCA for the upcoming tournament.

For more information follow IDCA on Twitter: @indian_deaf, Linked In & Instagram.

Please watch the tournament live on YouTube channel, IDCA.TV.