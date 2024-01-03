Indian Sports LIVE, January 3: Scores, Updates, Commentary, Blog

Indian Sports LIVE
Welcome to The Bridge's live coverage of Indian sports, where we guide you through the performances of Indian athletes across diverse sports and global events. This daily blog consolidates sports activities worldwide that hold Indian significance, offering a comprehensive update to keep you well-informed.
- 3 Jan 2024 8:30 AM GMT
Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games preparations drive Indian Esports trends in 2024
With the meteoric rise of the Indian Esports industry last year, the sector is poised for rapid growth in 2024, acquiring a substantial player base and generating significant revenue.
Esports has been confirmed as a medal sport for the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026, prompting the country's video gaming community to begin preparations to seize the opportunity to represent their nation on the global stage.
Technological trends, including AI integration, and Metaverse gaming, alongside access to international resources and strategic brand collaborations, will empower a new generation of gaming creators.
- 3 Jan 2024 8:15 AM GMT
Rakesh Kumar Patra finishes on top in all-around at Senior Artistic Gymnastics National Championship
The opening day of the Senior Artistic Gymnastics National Championship saw some enthralling performances at the Gymnastics Centre in Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar. Odisha's Rakesh Kumar Patra starred in all-around as he finished on top, while Railways clinched the Gold medal with 293.00 points on Day 1 of the National Championship.
Services recorded 292.10 to bag Silver, while the hosts Odisha settled for Bronze with 290.40 points.
Siddhartha Das, Director, Sports & Youth Services, Odisha graced the opening ceremony as the Chief Guest. Also in attendance were Avijit Paul, Secretary, Odisha Olympic Association and officials of AM/NS India.
- 3 Jan 2024 7:30 AM GMT
Fresh protest erupts, Wrestlers target Bajrang, Vinesh, Sakshi
New Delhi: Indian wrestling took a new turn on Wednesday when hundreds of junior wrestlers assembled at Jantar Mantar to protest against the loss of one year blaming Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat.
The wrestlers arrived in buses from different parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Delhi.
Close to 300 of them came from Arya Samaj Akhara in Chhaprauli, Baghpat while many others came from the Virender Wrestling Academy in Narela. Many are still packed in buses and they plan to deboard and join their colleagues when more wrestlers arrive at the landmark protest site.
- 3 Jan 2024 7:01 AM GMT
Wrestlers write to UWW to resolve the wrestling crisis in India
Several Indian wrestlers who have won medals at international events have asked the world governing body United World Wrestling to intervene and solve the Wrestling crisis in India.
The wrestlers have requested the restoration of the suspended WFI, and accused Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, and Sakshi Malik of orchestrating a "fake agitation"
The three wrestlers had led a protest against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, alleging that he has sexually exploited women wrestlers and sought his arrest.
- 3 Jan 2024 6:05 AM GMT
What happened on January 2 ?
Conor Nestor, Hyderabad FC's Irish head coach, announced on Monday that he officially ended his stint with the Indian Super League (ISL) club on December 30, 2023 - Report
The Indian men's hockey team will take part in a four-nation tournament featuring host South Africa, France, and the Netherlands from January 14 as part of the preparations for the 2024 Paris Olympics - REPORT
India women cricket team suffered a massive defeat of 190 runs against the Australian team in the final ODI match of the series.With this lose, they faces a cleansweep in the series after losing all three one-day matches.
13 Indian wrestlers will represent India in the Zagreb Open ranking series, the first world ranking tournament in the Croatian capital, from January 10 to 14 - REPORT