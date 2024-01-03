'My family is receiving threats'- Wrestler Sakshi Malik

Olympic medalist Sakshi Malik accused Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of threatening her family on Wednesday.

"For past two-three days, the goons of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh are active. My mother is getting threats through phone call. People are calling and saying that case will be registered against someone in my family," said Sakshi in a press conference at her home in Delhi.

The 2016 Rio Olympics bronze medalist insisted that she has no issues with the newly-elected Wrestling Federation of India if Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh-loyalist Sanjay Singh is kept away from the body.

Malik had announced her retirement from the sport on December 21 in protest against the election of Sanjay Singh as WFI President.

"We don't have any issues with the new federation but only with Brij Bhushan loyalist Sanjay Singh. We don't have any issue if the new body comes back without Sanjay Singh or the ad-hoc committee," Sakshi told the media.

"I don't want that any young wrestler suffers because of us. The ad-hoc committee has already announced senior nationals and I request the ad-hoc committee to announce the U15, U17 and U20 nationals" Sakshi added.

Interestingly, hundreds of junior wrestlers on Wednesday assembled at Jantar Mantar to protest against Malik, Phogat and Punia, who they blamed for the mess in Indian wrestling.

When asked about the junior wrestlers protesting against them at the Jantar Mantar, Sakshi said," "We are being blamed for junior wrestlers' loss and that's incorrect. If women are involved in running of sport, that will be good."

Asked if she would consider becoming a sports administrator, Malik replied in a negative and said,"I am disturbed. We just want that junior wrestlers to not suffer. As of now I don't have it in my mind."



On Wednesday morning, more than 300 wrestlers took Jantar Mantar to protest against the current move by Sports Ministry to suspend the newly elected Wrestling Federation of India.