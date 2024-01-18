Indian Sports LIVE, January 18: Scores, Updates, Commentary and Blog

Indian Sports LIVE
Welcome to The Bridge's live coverage of Indian sports, where we guide you through the performances of Indian athletes across diverse sports and global events. This daily blog consolidates sports activities worldwide that hold Indian significance, offering a comprehensive update to keep you well-informed.
- 18 Jan 2024 8:49 AM GMT
Australian Open: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden move into 2nd Round
Tennis maestro Rohan Bopanna and partner Matthew Ebden triumphed in a rollercoaster first-round match against the Aussie pair James Duckworth and Marc Polmans at the Australian Open, sealing the victory with a 7-6, 4-6, 7-6 showdown.
- 18 Jan 2024 8:42 AM GMT
Australian Open: Sumit Nagal dream run ends
Qualifier Sumit Nagal lost to 18 year old Chinese prodigy Juncheng Shang in 4 sets after winning the first one 6-2. Shang upped his game from Set 2 onwards, looking in imperious touch. Sumit Nagal goes down to 6-2, 3-6, 5-7, 4-6 in 2nd round of Australian Open.
- 18 Jan 2024 7:33 AM GMT
'Happy to start year on a high note'- Satwik/Chirag hopes to continue momentum
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty once again shone on an otherwise disappointing day at the country's top shuttlers at the India Open Super 750 tournament at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall on Wednesday. - Report
- 18 Jan 2024 7:27 AM GMT
What to follow today?
- Indian women's Hockey team will take on Germany tonight at #FIHOlympicQualifiers, Ranchi, 2024 for a spot in the finals.
Watch them live in action, tonight at 7.30 PM on JioCinema and Sports18 network.
- The Indian men's football team will face Uzbekistan in the second match of AFC Asian Cup group stage.
Watch the game live on Sports18 and JioCinema at 8:00 PM
- 18 Jan 2024 7:08 AM GMT
What happened on January 17?
National Games Doping Row: Three athletes receive reduced ban - Report
IOA CEO Appointment: EC members accuse PT Usha of exerting pressure - Report
WFI keen to have dialogue with sports ministry regarding suspension- Report
Praggnanandhaa becomes India's no. 1 after beating world cham Ding Liren - Report
India Open: Kidambi Srikanth crashes out in first round, Ashwini Ponnappa-Tanisha Crasto exit in first round