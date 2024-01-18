First-ever AFC eAsian Cup promises thrilling clashes

Asia’s premier efootball talents are poised to converge in Doha, Qatar, when the inaugural AFC eAsian Cup 2023 unfolds from February 1 to 5, 2024.



Taking place alongside the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, the event will feature teams from 20 AFC Member Associations that are currently taking part in the 18th edition of Asia’s premier men’s national team competition.



The AFC eAsian Cup will see the 20 teams divided into four groups of three teams and two groups of four. Each team, consisting of two main players and one substitute, will play against the remaining teams in its group twice in 12-minute matches in a 2v2 format.



Played on Konami’s eFootball 2024, the contestants will step on to the virtual pitch using PlayStation 5 consoles.

Group Stage: Day 1

The Group Stage kicks off at 2pm on February 1 with Qatar facing Lebanon in Group A, and Uzbekistan and Syria squaring off in Group B.

Following their battles against Lebanon and Syria, Qatar and Uzbekistan will turn their attention toward their next rivals, Tajikistan and India, respectively at 3pm. At the same time, action in Group C will ensue with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) taking on Hong Kong, China.

More enticing encounters will follow when Vietnam face the challenge of East Asian heavyweights Japan in Group D, and Malaysia square off against Jordan in Group E at 4pm.

In Group D, Vietnam will lock horns with fellow Southeast Asian side Indonesia at 5pm, while Korea Republic in Group E will do battle against Bahrain. Meanwhile, Kyrgyz Republic’s face-off against Saudi Arabia will mark the beginning of action in Group F.

Finally, the excitement of the event’s opening day will draw to an end with battles between Jordan and Korea Republic in Group E, while in Group F, Saudi Arabia spar with fellow West Asians Oman, and Thailand lock horns with the Kyrgyz Republic at 6pm.

Group Stage: Day 2

The Group Stage action will continue on February 2 as battles resume at 2pm with Tajikistan crossing paths with Lebanon in Group A, while Syria play India in Group B.

Meanwhile, at 3pm, Hong Kong, China and the Islamic Republic of Iran in Group C will face each other whereas elsewhere a clash between Japan and Indonesia will wrap up the action in Group D.

At 4pm, matches in Group C will conclude with IR Iran taking on the UAE while at the same time, Bahrain will play their fellow Group E rivals Malaysia.

Following their battle against the ASEAN side, Bahrain will turn their attention to their clash against Jordan at 5pm while, in Group F, Oman will look to come out victorious over Thailand.

Finally, the Group Stage will draw to an end at 6pm when Korea Republic and Malaysia meet in their final Group E tie while, in Group F, Saudi Arabia take on Thailand, and the Kyrgyz Republic play their final matches against Oman.

Mirroring the format of the AFC Asian Cup™, teams finishing in the first and second position in each group, accompanied by the four best third-place finishers will qualify for the Knockout Stage, where the matches in each round will be decided in a best-of-three format.

*All times indicated are in respective local times.