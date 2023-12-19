Indian Sports LIVE
Indian Sports LIVE, December 19: Scores, Updates, Commentary, Blog
Catch the live updates of Indian athletes' performances in various events happening across the world on December 19.
Welcome to The Bridge's live coverage of Indian sports, where we guide you through the performances of Indian athletes across diverse sports and global events. This daily blog consolidates sports activities worldwide that hold Indian significance, offering a comprehensive update to keep you well-informed.
Catch the live updates:
Live Updates
- 19 Dec 2023 6:00 AM GMT
I-League 2023-24: Sreenidi Deccan to face Gokulam Kerala today
A top draw clash between Sreenidi Deccan FC and Gokulam Kerala FC to kickstart the matchweek-12 of the I-League 2023-24.
This is the final Matchweek before the long winter break starting from 25th December. The two teams will play in Deccan Arena, Hyderabad at 3:00 PM IST today.
- 19 Dec 2023 5:37 AM GMT
What happened on December 18?
Find the full details here
Highlights
Bengaluru SG Mavericks crowned Champions of the fifth season of Tennis Premier League - REPORT
Sourav Kothari of Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) won his maiden Senior National 15-Red snooker title, beating Paras Gupta of Uttar Pradesh 6-2 in the final.
Lakshya Sen is set to feature in the upcoming Senior National Badminton Championship to be held in Guwahati from December 20. Assam is set to host the 85th Senior National Badminton Championships along with the 76th Inter-State and Inter-Zonal team competitions - REPORT