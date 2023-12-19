Hardik Singh named FIH male player of the year

Indian men's hockey team vice-captain Hardik Singh has been named the FIH Male Player of the Year for 2023, following a comprehensive vote by an Expert Panel, National Associations, including team captains and coaches, as well as contributions from fans and media.

Boasting an impressive 114 caps, the 25-year-old midfielder played a pivotal role in India's bronze-medal win at the 2020 Olympics, solidifying his reputation as a rising star in the sport.

This marks Hardik's second major accolade in 2023, having earlier secured the Hockey India Balbir Singh Sr. Award for Player of the Year 2022. Renowned for his flamboyance in the midfield, Hardik has become a linchpin for the Indian team, earning him recognition on the international stage.

Expressing gratitude, Hardik stated, "When you've got a great team, they make your game better and life easier. I am grateful for all those who have voted for me and thankful to the entire team and Hockey India for helping me reach this stage." As the current vice-captain of the Indian men's hockey team, this accolade serves as a significant boost for the talented athlete.

In addition, the FIH Rising Stars were bestowed upon Teresa Lima (ESP) and Gaspard Xavier (FRA). The coaching realm saw China women's head coach Alyson Annan and Germany men's head coach André Henning claim the FIH Coaches of the Year awards. Furthermore, Ayanna McClean (Trinidad-and-Tobago) and Ben Göntgen (Germany) received recognition as the FIH Umpires of the Year.